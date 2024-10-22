How to market your blockchain project? The complete guide at the QuickShock.io Dubai crypto event

22/10/2024

One of the most anticipated events in the world of cryptocurrency, the QuickShock VIP event in Dubai, is fast approaching. If you want to meet the leaders of the crypto market and learn insider strategies for a successful start to 2025, this is the event not to be missed. You will be treated to exclusive networking with industry leaders, the opportunity to meet face-to-face with exchange and fund managers, as well as unique cases from QuickShock.io to help get your project off the ground.

QuickShock.io Event – Meet Tier-1 Crypto Project Funders

The event will take place on 25 October in Dubai. The reason it is worth attending is that the QuickShock team has prepared a number of cases on how they have promoted crypto projects of varying complexity. Most of them managed to attract over $1 million in investments in the first few months of working with the agency. If you want to launch your own startup, or if you already have a crypto project but don’t know how to present it properly to the community, the QuickShock event is definitely for you. With the information you will get at the event, it will be much easier to promote your own project.

Release Kraken, Qelt, Blockchain Life are among the official partners of this event. One of the event’s key partners, Release Kraken, is building a versatile ecosystem and is one of the first to launch a tap-to-earn app on the Solana blockchain, which is widely regarded as more liquid and reliable compared to Ton. Their gaming app is just the beginning; users can play, purchase, and stake Kraken Tokens ($RTK), curate unique NFT collections, and participate in platform and partner quests. By engaging with the tap-to-earn app, users can accumulate points that can later be converted into tokens, with the most active players able to trade them for rare NFTs and unlock even more earning potential. Future plans for the project include creating an indie game and a Real World Asset (RWA) platform with geocaching features, further expanding the Solana-based ecosystem where users can not only generate income but also become integral parts of the community.

QELT (Quantum Enhanced Ledger Technology) is another major partner, leading the charge in blockchain innovation through its integration of quantum computing and AI. Known for its seamless, high-performance digital solutions, QELT helps businesses easily adopt blockchain technology to enhance operational efficiency. Their latest project seeks to disrupt the music industry by empowering artists and superfans. QELT’s technology offers artists greater control over their content, boosting their earnings and expanding their audience. Superfans will gain new ways to engage with and support their favorite artists, fostering deeper connections. By eliminating intermediaries and ensuring transparent royalty distribution, QELT is creating a fairer, more rewarding ecosystem for both creators and fans.

After the case studies, everyone attending the event will have the opportunity to talk to representatives of stock exchanges and funds, as well as QuickShock clients, who will be able to personally confirm the agency’s advanced promotion methods.

You can also use all this information to understand where to invest: in a well-packaged flake or in a really worthwhile project.

You can’t just walk in – admission is by ticket only, so there will be no people from the street. In total, more than 100 guests are expected at the QuickShock event, each of whom will make an invaluable contribution to the networking that will take place.

To join the event, you will need to link to Team QuickShock. You can do this on the event page. There are two ways to get a ticket for the event:

You are a current QuickShock customer or partner. In this case you need to fill out the form – representatives from the agency will contact you shortly;

You have heard about the event and would like to attend. You need to tell us about yourself; about your project, startup or idea; try to explain why you want to attend the event.

The QuickShock team will review your application and send you a ticket in case of a positive decision. There is no way to buy a ticket for the VIP event, as the QuickShock management tries to focus the event only on the top of the crypto industry.

QuickShock.io – how do they boost crypto projects?

Marketing and PR are QuickShock’s flagship areas of expertise. Having worked with crypto companies of all sizes for more than seven years, the QuickShock team has learnt to turn any idea into reality. If there are no ideas, the agency’s specialists will create them.

QuickShock’s clients include many well-known companies in the crypto industry: SafePal, Polkadot, 1inch, MEXC and others. The number of companies that have worked with QuickShock is already over 500. In addition, they have managed to raise over $1.3 billion in funding – figures that other agencies can rarely boast.

QuickShock recently shared one of its most successful cases, where it was able to attract more than 500,000 users to a project from the TON ecosystem in a short period of time. This case study is subject to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), but the highlights of exactly how the team achieved the impressive results are revealed.

The project faced the daunting task of attracting investors and liquidity to a token that was already trading on the MEXC exchange. At the time of the agency’s launch, its price was only around 2 cents. It was necessary not only to increase the value of the token, but also to take the project to a new level in order to attract the attention of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

The agency team developed a comprehensive marketing strategy that included

Strengthening the project brand and refining the marketing strategy;

Growing the social media community to over 500,000 people;

Placed over 50 native articles in leading crypto media;

Launched an ambassador programme with over 300,000 participants;

Attracting top YouTube influencers in both the global and CIS markets;

Developed buzz marketing and reputation management;

A series of interviews with project leaders to naturally promote and reinforce the personal brand, resulting in strong sales momentum;

Launched cross-marketing campaigns and a tap-to-earn system.

This work bore impressive fruit: over 500,000 new project users and over 80,000 token holders. Several million dollars in project token purchases were generated.

And most importantly, thanks to QuickShock’s activity, the largest crypto exchanges themselves began to offer listings for the project. BINGX, for example, offered the listing free of charge.

This case is just one of the latest examples of how QuickShock helps its clients reach the next level. If your project needs development and powerful promotion, the agency’s team is ready to offer its proven solutions and use all its accumulated experience to help you achieve your goals.

Our editorial team recommends that you attend the upcoming event and promote your project with QuickShock, because this agency doesn’t just attract users, it gets the biggest players in the market talking about the project.

