How to mint memecoins on bitcoin: A step-by-step guide

18/02/2025

Memecoins have long been making waves in other blockchain ecosystems, but thanks to the Runes protocol, you can now also mint and trade memecoins on Bitcoin.

If you’ve ever wanted to jump onto the latest memecoins on Bitcoin, read on to learn how to mint them.

What Are Bitcoin Memecoins?

Bitcoin memecoins are meme-based tokens issued on Bitcoin’s blockchain. They are inspired by internet culture, humor, and viral trends, similar to memecoins on Ethereum and Solana.

However, unlike ERC-20 or SPL tokens, Bitcoin memecoins typically operate using either the BRC-20 token standard or the Runes protocol, as Bitcoin itself doesn’t have Turing-complete smart contract capabilities.

The Runes protocol enables the creation of fungible tokens (like ERC-20s on Ethereum) without needing a separate layer or smart contract.

How to Mint Bitcoin Memecoins, A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’d like to get into the exciting world of memecoins on Bitcoin, here’s a step-by-step guide to getting started.

Set Up a Bitcoin Wallet

Before you can mint anything, you need a digital wallet that supports Runes. An excellent example is Xverse, which supports Ordinals, BRC-20 & the Runes protocol.

Get Some Bitcoin (BTC)

Minting a memecoin on Bitcoin requires some BTC to cover transaction fees.

Transfer enough BTC to your runes-compatible wallet and ensure you have enough to cover network fees and minting costs.

Choose a Platform to Mint Runes

Several platforms facilitate the creation and management of Runes tokens. One notable option is Xverse, which provides an entire ecosystem for etching, minting, and trading Runes.

Other platforms like Luminex and Unisat also provide tools for etching and minting Runes, each with its own set of features and fee structures.

Create Your Memecoin

Minting Runes on the Xverse platform is an easy process. Here’s how it works:

Visit the Rune minting page on Xverse by clicking on https://wallet.xverse.app/tools/runes.

Click on the ‘Connect’ icon to link your wallet.

Explore the popular Runes shown on the dashboard, or use the search bar to look for a specific Rune you’d like to mint.

When using the search bar, ensure you enter the complete name of the Rune; spaces will be automatically replaced with dots.

After choosing a Rune, click ‘Mint’ to begin the process.

Next, set minting order details. Here are some of the things to have in mind.

Destination address: The connected Taproot address is automatically set as the default receiving address. If you wish to mint to a different address, just enter the destination address of your choice.



Repeat mints: To mint several Runes at once, indicate the number of times you’d like the minting process to repeat.



Minting fees: Depending on how quickly you want the mint to be processed, you can customize the transaction fees based on the current network conditions.

Once your details are confirmed, submit the mint request. You will need to sign the transaction and pay using bitcoin from your payment address.

You can track the status of your mint order by scrolling to the bottom of the page. The status will be marked ‘Complete’ when all the minting transactions have been confirmed.

Trade Your Memecoin

Once you’ve minted the memecoin of your choosing, you can list it on a Runes-compatible marketplace such as Magic Eden by following the instructions on their platform.

Final Thoughts

Minting the latest memecoins on Bitcoin can be an exciting way to enter the Bitcoin meme token economy. But remember not to speculate with more than you can afford to lose. Most memecoins don’t make it big so it’s probaby safer to bet small, if at all.

