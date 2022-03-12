How to monetize your website to generate extra income?

Making money from a website is not a myth anymore. Across the globe, people are making millions of dollars only through the website. But that is not an overnight process as it requires consistency, patience, and some skills. Some people enjoy making websites to earn passive income. While others establish it to earn full-time income ranging from a few hundred to thousands of dollars every month.

If you are interested in making money online through a website, start right now by getting a good internet connection.

Now coming back to our main topic, how to make money through a website through different monetization methods. Before everything else, you need to register a domain and get hosting from a reliable provider like Namecheap, Hostinger, BlueHost, and A1hosting.

We assume that you have set up your website. Now it is time to reveal different methods of monetization on your website.

Affiliate Marketing

You might have come across different blogs discussing the right strategies to generate sales from affiliate marketing. All of those people have a website and make some money through affiliate commissions. If you want to earn money from your blog or website, you can start doing affiliate marketing right now.

All you need is to join any affiliate program preferably Amazon Associates to get started. Start exploring different categories and products. Select the one you are interested in and start writing blogs. To get an idea of what to write, just Google your product’s name and find what is being written by different websites. Now share some links on your website of the related product, and start generating income as soon as someone buys from clicking on the link.

Pay Per Click

When you search any keyword on Google, you will find some results on top. These are the advertisements shown by Google on behalf of companies and brands paying Google for one click. It is known as AdWords, a keyword campaign that allows companies to show ads on relevant keywords and pay for them.

However, you don’t need to pay anything because the reverse of AdWords is AdSense. Once you are approved by Google to serve ads on your website, you will be able to generate income, if someone clicks on it. The rates may vary from one ad to another, anywhere from $0.50 to $50 per click.

Ad Space

Your website is just like a rental space where you can attract businesses and brands to place their ads. But that is only possible if you have a huge following and get thousand of traffic per day. Once you can generate that amount of traffic, you can approach different brands to place their banner for a particular period.

For instance, if a newly opened store approaches you to place an advertisement on your website, you can charge anywhere from $20 per day to monthly charges. It all depends on the amount of traffic you are getting on your website. The higher the traffic, the higher you can charge from brands.

Selling Your Products

If you have a website and are not interested in any of the aforementioned methods to start making money, worry not. You might be interested in selling your product. That’s right, you can sell your fiction, nonfiction e-book, an app you have developed, tools that you have developed, or anything else.

You can set the price as much as you want. Selling your products on a website is not easy if you are not getting thousands of visitors per day. Moreover, the product must be relevant to your website’s niche, otherwise, it would not work well for you to generate extra income.

Accept Guest Posts from Other Webmasters

Whatever niche you have picked for your website, you can be sure to gain massive traffic within a few months only if you stay persistent. With time, Google will place your website in good standings. Now it is time to get the money out of other bloggers and webmasters.

For instance, you can approach other webmasters to get their blogs published on your website with a do-follow link. For that link, you can charge anywhere between a few hundred to thousands of dollars. Moreover, you can make this revenue model a source of passive income.

Flip Your Website

Working on your website for months and years will reap sweeter fruits in the future. If you have spent months or even years building a website that has high authority, don’t just let it go. Either you can continue running your website or you can sell it for thousands of dollars on platforms like Flippa.com and Empireflippers.com.

It is especially a great approach if you need to lump some money to clear off your debts. Flipping your website whether it be an affiliate, e-commerce, or a simple blog, you can generate millions. If you doubt it, you can check the marketplace where websites are being sold.

Summing Up

In the digital era, if you are not grabbing the opportunity to earn money, you are losing a big deal. Building a website does not need any coding skills as many CMS programs like WordPress allow you to do so without any trouble. You can watch YouTube videos for any help regarding the setup of the website or monetizing your existing website.