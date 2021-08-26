How to prepare miniature coils for biomedical sensors?

From handling the disturbances of body functions to active implants for controlling brain stimulation and pacemakers, biomedical sensors have become a significant part of modern treatment. Through the use of mechanical, electrical, optical, and chemical signals, sensors help to detect the conditions of organs of the body and measure pressure, flow rate, temperature, humidity, velocity, electric fields, etc. The preparation of medical sensors requires micro-coils. As the micro-coils are used to prepare tiny sensors, manufacturers use ultra-fine wires in the manufacturing of micro-coils. Considering the needs of the medical field, manufacturers also focus on preparing custom-made coils to fulfill the demands of the customers.

Advantages of Biomedical Sensors:

Biomedical sensors provide several benefits in the modern-day treatment such as-

With the help of tiny sensors, doctors can now easily access different body regions. In cryo cancer treatment, sensors are useful to eliminate tumors. Sensors can mitigate the disturbances of body functions. In order to enhance the time period of implants, sensors are effective. Sensors also help to lessen the consumption of energy.

Manufacturing Procedure of Biomedical sensors:

In order tomanufacture precise sensors, manufacturers require custom-made equipment. A micro-coil is the basic element of a medical sensor. Due to the tiny shape of the sensors, it is necessary to prepare miniature micro-coils. On the other hand, for the better performance of the micro-coils, manufacturers use over 1000 windings of the wire around a core. Therefore, ultra-fine wires of 9 microns diameter are useful to manufacture micro-coils. The winding technology of the micro-coils is also an important part of the coil manufacturing process. The winding process involves the winding of the ultra-fine wires around a core. To prepare core-less micro-coils, after the winding process, manufacturers remove the core from the coil. However, to connect the ultra-fine wires, most manufacturing companies use thermal compression bonding technology. This technology is effective to provide a strong connection to the ultra-fine wires of similar or different diameters.

The Requirements for Manufacturing:

To prepare the sensors, manufacturing requirements of micro-coils are-

Depending on the provided specification of the clients, manufacturers need to make custom-made coils. In order to prevent any fault and to maintain high standards, it is important to follow a strict array of quality checks. You need to have special equipment for the manufacturing of miniature coils. For that, you need to design and prepare the equipment. To take care of the quality of the medical devices, it is necessary to maintain the approval of ISO 13485 and provide the facility of inspection to the clients. It is essential to maintain the traceability of the material for further quarry.

Applications:

The applications of biomedical sensors are numerous. The most significant usage of the sensors is to prepare active implants for monitoring the pacemakers and controlling the deep brain stimulation. Besides this, sensors are used in therapeutic and diagnostic applications, temperature measurement, navigation, and orthopedic aids. There are many areas in modern treatment where sensors are essential. For that reason, the demand for miniature coils is increasing day by day.