How to protect your job from AI

14/06/2024

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, concerns about job security have become increasingly prevalent across various industries, with over 30% of workers worldwide fearing they’ll be replaced by AI in the next three years.

Routine tasks once performed by humans are now being automated, raising questions about the future relevance of certain job roles.

However, rather than succumbing to fear, Adam Yong, CEO of Agility Writer, advocates for a proactive approach in evaluating one’s job security.

Adam offers four crucial checks to assess the potential risks posed by AI to your current role.

Assess the Level of Routine Tasks

“The first step you need to do is to assess the nature of your job,” says Adam. “Jobs that involve a high degree of routine, repetitive tasks are more susceptible to automation by AI systems.”

He recommends analyzing the daily responsibilities and identifying tasks that could potentially be streamlined or automated using AI technologies.

Identify Opportunities for Upskilling or Reskilling

“Even if your current role is at risk, there are always opportunities to acquire new skills and adapt,” Adam advises.

He suggests exploring upskilling or reskilling programs that align with emerging technologies and industry trends, enabling you to stay relevant and competitive in the job market.

Stay Informed About Industry Trends and Technological Advancements

Adam emphasizes the importance of staying informed about the latest developments in your industry and the potential impact of AI technologies.

“Attend conferences, read industry publications, and engage with thought leaders to gain insights into how AI is shaping the future of your field,” he recommends.

Network and Collaborate

“Building a strong and active professional network is very important,” says Adam. “Connect with professionals in similar roles or industries to share insights, learn from their experiences, and explore potential collaborations or career opportunities.”

Adam encourages individuals to embrace a proactive mindset and take control of their career paths.

“AI is not a threat to your work. It presents an opportunity for you to evolve and adapt,” Adam states. “By staying informed, upskilling, and networking, you can position yourself for success in the AI-driven future.”

