How to receive SMS online without sharing your real number

Por staff

22/06/2022

Every time you open a new online account, you have to enter your phone number to confirm your identity. For example, to open a Facebook or WhatsApp account, you have to enter your phone number to receive an SMS with a verification code. But what do people who do not want to reveal their personal phone number or just want to have a multiple accounts.

The problem with phone numbers is that they’re like magnets for hackers, bots, and other bad actors. If you give your real phone number to a site, you risk it getting stolen by hackers or used by bots to send spam messages.

Providers of virtual phone numbers to receive SMS

That’s why SMS-man created service with a virtual phone numbers that can be used to bypass SMS verification instead of your real one. With this service, you’ll never have to worry about giving out your real phone number again — instead, you can just enter your virtual number and get the verification codes sent right to it.

SMS-man provides reliable virtual phone numbers to receive SMS online that are at once secure, easy-to-use, and affordable. It works like this:

Sign up for sms-man.com. Recharge your balance in the “Payment” tab. Pick out a country and service to bypass SMS verification on the main page. Click the blue “Buy” button next to the selected service. After that, the purchased phone number will be added to the main page in the history of your activations.

It’s ready! You got a virtual mobile number in a couple of easy steps. Now use this number to register the selected service and send it an SMS with a confirmation code. You can read the text of received SMS on the main page by clicking on “Get SMS”.

What is Virtual Phone Number for SMS verification?

A virtual number is a phone number that is not attached to any specific physical device, so there is no need to plug in any hardware or install software on your computer or mobile device to create an account with one of these numbers.

You can get these numbers online and use them anywhere to receive SMS online without having to worry about getting calls from strangers and get a spam messages to your regular phone number!

Why Do We Need Virtual Phone Number?

There are lots of benefits to using a virtual number for SMS verification, and they’re pretty exciting.