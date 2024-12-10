How to spot and avoid SMS scams in preparation for holidays

Por staff

10/12/2024

Miguel Fornes, the cybersecurity expert at Surfshark, talk about smishing attacks now that the Black Friday and Cyber Monday craze is over. As expected, online sales grew compared to last year. However, the real problem now arises as many people who bought items online expect to receive everything before the big day. Scammers can easily find vulnerable people and send out fake SMS messages about the expected delivery.

“During the holiday season, people should be even more cautious about possible SMS scams, as preparation for Christmas and New Years is a joyful yet stressful time for many. Fraudsters take advantage of vulnerable or impatient people who lack knowledge or lose their focus while waiting for their gifts to be delivered. They may click on malicious links in a fake SMS, provide their personal information for no reason, and more. Therefore, now is the time to be extremely careful with your phone, and recognizing scam text messages is essential to prevent financial loss, identity theft, and other privacy breaches,” says Miguel Fornes, a cybersecurity expert at Surfshark.

According to M. Fornes, delivery scams work very simply. Scammers send delivery notification scam texts pretending to be a post office, UPS, FedEx, or any other delivery company. They claim some issue with a person’s delivery and ask to click on a link to “solve it.” Also, as people are learning to spot fake URL’s a new trend is to seize QR codes to further disguise the fake link. Since people are probably waiting for some package to arrive, they might more easily click on that link to a fake site and input whatever information they’re asking for.

Tips on what to do if you receive a scam text:

Do not respond to the message or click on any links. This will help to prevent any phishing or malware attacks. If you fear that some of the text messages might be legitimate and you want to double-check — instead of clicking on the link, visit the official website directly or call the company to verify;

– Delete the message to avoid accidental interaction. Deleting the message will prevent you from accidentally opening the message, clicking on a link, or calling the scammer;

– Do not share personal information. Legitimate organizations will never ask for sensitive information like passwords or credit card details via SMS.

– Report the scam to your mobile carrier or relevant authorities.

– Install Security Software. Use reliable security software on your devices to help protect against scams and malware.

– Keep your phone up to date. Malware always seizes unpatched vulnerabilities to take over the system or steal information.

– Keep Multifactor authentication (MfA or 2fA) active on all your sensitive platforms and specially on financial applications. Even in the case of a leaked password, these 2fA would be your last defense against financial ruin.

