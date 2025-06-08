How to spur economic growth in Africa’s fragile and conflict-affected states

Fragility is more than a lack of institutional capability and armed conflict: it often reflects deeper political and economic forces that make recovery elusive. Restricted access to international financial markets, weaker institutions, and limited entrepreneurship in fragile states result in significantly smaller private sector contributions to the economy and fewer employment opportunities compared with other countries.



However, some fragile states have managed to break free by focusing on participatory governance, institutional reform, and economic diversification. Countries that curb corruption, strengthen institutions, and promote political participation are more likely to mitigate fragility, according to our analysis of past cases based on a machine learning approach.



Indeed, past lessons offer hope. After its 2002 civil war, Sierra Leone sought to prioritize rebuilding infrastructure and public services in education and health care, while Liberia, after four years of civil war ended in 2003, strengthened core institutions and reduced reliance on extractive industries. Both nations used pivotal moments to reset societal expectations, rebuild trust, and set a new course.



Employment and income FCS in the region are simultaneously major sources of refugees and key hosts. Despite the acute challenges and constraints, several FCS (Cameroon, Chad, Ethiopia, Niger, among others) have implemented innovative refugee policies, such as granting refugees free movement, work permits, and access to public services. While these measures require up-front investments and administrative capacity, well-designed refugee integration strategies can boost employment and income for both the host country and the refugees. The transition toward sustained growth and resilience is a long-term process requiring perseverance and adaptability, not a quick fix. No single policy guarantees success.



Instead, states that focus on a package of measures to build inclusive institutions, maintain economic stability, and seize key opportunities for reform are far more likely to succeed. In line with the Fund’s Strategy for Fragile and Conflict-Affected States (FCS), our policy recommendations include:



Restoring macroeconomic stability by strengthening fiscal institutions and improving public financial management. Rebuilding trust by improving governance and ensuring that revenues—particularly from natural resources—are managed responsibly.



Creating opportunities for broader public engagement and ensuring a fairer allocation of resources to ultimately strengthen social unity and resilience.Forming long-term partnerships with international partners, including donors, can help support capacity building, financing social programs, and mitigating the impact of economic shocks— ensuring that fragility does not escalate into a global crisis.