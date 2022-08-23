How to turn your smartphone into an IoT device

Smartphones have become essential in our lives. A high percentage of humans cannot live without their smartphones. But what if you want to take your smartphone and use it outside of your home? You can turn your smartphone into an “Internet of Things” device by using a mobile router to turn it into a mobile hotspot.

This will allow you to use your smartphone in areas that don’t have WiFi, and it can work using EDGE/GPRS. This is a great way to use your smartphone data plan when you’re on the go. With a little effort and research, you can transform your smartphone into a device you can use all the time! Here’s how:

Smart Phone into IoT Device

Dynamic DNS Provider

The first thing you’ll need to do is set up a dynamic DNS provider. You can do this by going to Google’s Dynamic DNS service and adding your router’s IP address and the device’s name (e.g., “my phone”). Once this has been done, it will be easy for your phone or tablet to connect with other IoT devices using the same dynamic DNS provider.

Dynamic DNS providers are used by many people who want their home routers linked up with their smartphones. So they don’t have to remember their passwords all the time. Instead, they log in once when they get home from work (or wherever).

This way, if someone else wants to access it, too, there won’t be any problems getting onto these devices because they already know how everything works together now.

Set up Port Forwarding on Your Router

Port forwarding is a simple process allowing you to access devices outside your home network. It will enable the network packet to be routed to the correct machine and have it correctly routed to the correct port within the internal network. It will also help to determine which ports must be allowed through the firewall.

It contains straightforward steps. First, log into your router. Then, find the port forwarding section. You should see a table in it with ports and the computer names you entered when setting up the port forwarding for those computers.

Type the external IP address you want to forward incoming requests to. Then, put the port number in the corresponding spot. Now, select the protocol that the port should use. You should also set the IP address type to the same IP address type as the computers you want to port forward. Click save, and you’ll be done.

App Selection

With the basic setup, it’s time to start adding apps. This will allow you to control your device remotely and automate tasks. You must install the app on your phone and set up a few automation rules.

When choosing an automation app for your device, reviews can be a helpful resource. Reading through android reviews lets you see what others think of the app and whether it might be a good fit for you.

Of course, you should take reviews with a grain of salt, as not everyone will have the same experience with an app. But if you see a pattern of positive or negative thoughts, it can be a helpful guide in deciding whether to download the app.

Use Wake on LAN (WOL)

Wake on LAN (WOL) is an Ethernet standard that allows devices to be turned on or woken up by a network message. WOL is typically accomplished by sending a special “magic packet” to the target server.

This magic packet contains the target computer’s network interface’s media access control (MAC) address. When the target computer receives this magic packet, it will power on.

For WOL to work, the target system must be configured to support it. It typically involves enabling the WOL feature in the computer’s BIOS and setting up the network interface to accept magic packets.

You can use WOL to turn your smartphone into an IoT device. You’ll need to install a WOL app on your smartphone and configure it to work with your network.

Once you’ve done that, you can use the app to wake up your smartphone from anywhere on the network. It can be useful if you want to access your smartphone remotely or if you want to use it as a security camera.

To sum up, you can use WOL to turn your smartphone into an IoT device by installing a WOL app and configuring it to work with your network. With this, you can remotely access your smartphone.

Manual Configuration

The last thing you will have to do is perform a little bit of manual configuration on your server. Open the network settings on your computer and set its IP address to 192.168.0.2, gateway to 192.168.0.1, and DNS servers to 8.8.8.8 and 8.’4.4. Once done, we can start the fun part – setting up our automation profiles.

You’ll notice two types of automation profiles: simple and advanced. The difference between them is simple: an advanced profile will give you more control over how your device operates and when it operates (for example, turning it on or off).

Conclusion

Thanks to the ever-growing popularity of smartphones, it’s now easier to turn your phone into an IoT device. By definition, an IoT device is any gadget that’s connected to the internet and can be controlled remotely.

That means that, with the right apps and accessories, your smartphone can become an IoT device that can monitor your home’s security and control your lights and appliances.

First, you’ll need to install some apps that will allow you to control your gadgets remotely. There are plenty of great options, so research and find the ones that work best for you.

Once you have your apps installed, you can start adding accessories to your phone that will turn it into an IoT device. For example, you can add a smart plug that will allow you to control your lights and appliances from your phone. Or, you can add a security camera to keep an eye on your home while you’re away.

With the right apps and accessories, your smartphone can be transformed into a powerful IoT device. So, get started today and see how much easier and more convenient your life can be.