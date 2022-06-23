How to use and maintain your throttling valves

23/06/2022

Introduction

Throttling valves help regulate the pressure of fluid – whether it is liquid or gas, from a pipe of a smaller diameter to one of a larger diameter. In industrial processes, when it is necessary to maintain the pressure of a fluid, throttling valves ensure that the fluid is in its ideal state for its uses.

Different types of valves are ideal for various processes. This depends on the quantity you are dealing with, the pipe installations you already have in place, the nature of the fluid you need to regulate, and the type of flow and intensity of pressure that must be maintained.

Picking out the correct throttling valve for your purpose can be confusing since there are many different types out there. But let’s assume you’ve figured that part out and have already installed one.

Repair and renewal of industrial pieces like valves can be expensive. It’s best to try and maintain these pieces on a regular basis to ensure their long lives. If you don’t want these throttling valve issues, try these tips.

How can you maintain a throttling valve?

1. Educate yourself about valves

As important as it is to know which types of valves are used for which fluids, it’s even more important to know the valves you’re using in-depth. It isn’t as easy as looking for a floating platform for sale. You should know every part of the valve because you can be in big trouble if you misidentify parts. For instance, for some types of valves, the travel stops might actually look like bolts!

You should know how the end connections are fixed, whether welded or bolted.

2. Calculate your BEP

The best efficiency point considers the pressure, direction, and temperature, among many other factors, and tells you the optimum value for these to have your valve functioning at its optimal levels.

The more your valve is fixed at the BEP settings, the less likely there will be damages or requirements for replacing any parts. After all, part of maintenance is using your devices correctly.

3. Clean them correctly

There can be build-up over time when you’ve got constant fluid moving through a throttling valve. You should aim to clean the pipes and the valve at least once a year. Use cloth, cleaner, and wire brushes to get to all the nooks and crannies. Schedule this with your yearly maintenance of the plant, and it won’t be that much of a hassle.

Note: Some valves should not be disassembled during cleaning, or at all!

4. Coating the valves

Consider this if you are going to be flowing high-pressure fluid through the valve. The high temperatures can damage the valve, but a good quality thermal coating can prevent corrosion and ensure that your valves last longer.

5. Systematic and Careful Installation

Chances are, your valve was shipped in. What’s tricky is that the end-user should be able to perform a quality check with industrial parts. That’s why you should check all its parts and ensure there are no damages. Your valve should be properly cleaned before installation and should only be installed by a trained professional.

Do not have the end caps removed. These act as protectors of the internal structures of the valve and prevent your media from going into the valve and damaging the seat. If the seat is damaged, there are high chances of leakage, which is the last thing one would want.

6. Regular check-ups and maintenance

Like your body, the machinery in your plant should also receive regular checks. The most common problem, leakage, should be checked at least once in 6 months.

A well-oiled machine is one that never disappoints—grease up the valve to optimize its functioning every now and then. Using a lubricant once a year should be fine, but you should check any manuals that came with the valve for recommendations from the manufacturer.

Different lubricants might be required for different kinds of valves made out of other materials, and you should try to use the right one to extend the life of your valve.

7. Exercise your valve

Just like your body needs a good stretch every now and then, your valve needs to be exercised too. Once in a while, open it fully and close it entirely. This prevents it from getting stuck and is difficult to control if adjustments are needed at a later stage.

Conclusion

It’s obvious you would need to spend a little time and energy in upkeep, but with these tips, you can ensure efficient working valves for an extended time.