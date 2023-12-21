How top U.S. companies shape global profits

Por staff

21/12/2023

In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, an astonishing scenario unfolded: the top 500 global companies amassed a staggering $2.9 trillion in profit. Surprisingly, the U.S. stood out as a colossal contributor, with its 136 Fortune 500 companies injecting a massive 38% into the global profit pool.

But here’s a thought-provoking nugget: What if I told you that merely 10 of these U.S. companies brought in almost half of these profits?

This is just the tip of the iceberg–an exhaustive study by growandconvert.com delves deep into the specifics, identifying not only the most profitable U.S. companies but also the sectors that are driving this unprecedented profitability.

Top 10 US Companies with the Highest Profit, 2023

1. Apple ($99.8B): Apple’s position at the top with $99.8 billion in profit underscores its market dominance, likely driven by its innovative product line, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and services like the App Store and iCloud.

2. Microsoft ($72.7B): Microsoft’s $72.7 billion in profit highlights its success in diverse areas such as cloud computing (Azure), productivity software (Office suite), and possibly its gaming sector (Xbox).

3. Alphabet ($60B): Alphabet, the parent company of Google, earning $60 billion, reflects its strength in online advertising, cloud services, and other tech innovations.

4. U.S. Postal Service ($56B): The USPS making $56 billion is notable, reflecting efficiency in operations and perhaps a surge in e-commerce-related shipping and logistics services.

5. Exxon Mobil ($55.7B): Exxon Mobil’s $55.7 billion profit indicates robust performance in the oil and gas sector, likely benefiting from global energy demand and pricing dynamics.

6. JPMorgan Chase ($37.7B): As a leading financial institution, JPMorgan Chase’s profit of $37.7 billion suggests strong performance in investment banking, asset management, and retail banking services.

7. Chevron ($35.5B): Similar to Exxon Mobil, Chevron’s $35.5 billion profit highlights the energy sector’s profitability, potentially driven by oil and gas exploration and production efficiency.

8. Pfizer ($31.4B): Pfizer’s $31.4 billion profit can be attributed to its pharmaceutical products, including its role in producing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, alongside its broader drug portfolio.

9. Bank of America ($27.5B): Bank of America’s $27.5 billion profit reflects its vast consumer banking network, investment services, and possibly gains from interest rate environments.

10. Meta Platforms ($23.2B): Meta’s $23.2 billion profit, while rounding out the top 10, is significant and likely stems from its strong presence in social media (Facebook, Instagram) and investments in virtual reality.

Most Profitable Sectors for the Top US Companies

1. Technology: With $306.0 billion in profit from 15 companies, this sector accounts for 28.12% of total U.S. profits, reflecting its leading role in innovation and market influence.

2. Energy: Generates $179.2 billion in profit from 15 companies, comprising 16.47% of the total, underscoring its critical role in the U.S. economy.

3. Healthcare: Contributes $154.8 billion from 19 companies, making up 14.23% of U.S. sector profits, highlighting its significance in both innovation and consumer demand.

4. Financials: Amasses $138.9 billion in profits from 26 companies, accounting for 12.76%, showcasing the sector’s enduring financial strength.

5. Transportation: With a profit of $73.6 billion from 6 companies, this sector represents 6.76% of U.S. profits, emphasizing its importance in global movement and logistics.

Other Sectors: Comprising 15 diverse sectors with 55 companies, these collectively contribute $235.7 billion, accounting for 21.66% of the total U.S. profit generated by 136 companies listed in the Fortune 500 in 2023.

