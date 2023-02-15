How traditional payment and e-commerce companies are integrating crypto payment services

15/02/2023

In this report, we examine how these traditional companies are adopting crypto payments, how they’ve launched their own crypto payment services, and their partnerships with crypto payment infrastructure providers.

Why are traditional payment companies and e-commerce platforms integrating crypto?

Currently, traditional methods, such as cash, bank transfers, and payment cards, dominate the payment landscape; however, crypto payments are gaining significant traction. According to Visa, crypto transactions worth $2.5B went through the Visa network in Q1’22, up from $1B in Q1’21.

Crypto allows faster borderless payments by eliminating intermediaries, such as correspondent banks and clearing houses, and the complexities of traditional payments. Traditional payment companies have been reluctant to adopt crypto. However, recent developments and increased demand from consumers and businesses have encouraged major payment and e-commerce companies, including Mastercard, Visa, and Shopify, to adopt it.

Predominantly, crypto’s high volatility is why businesses have been reluctant to adopt it; however, with service providers offering instant settlements into fiat currency and the emergence of stablecoins, interest in offering crypto payment options has been increasing. Globally, more than 15,000 businesses in industries such as gambling, tourism, food, and retail are accepting crypto. According to research by Deloitte from December 2021, nearly 75% of retailers intend to accept crypto payments by the end of 2023.

Crypto payments offer several benefits for consumers and businesses, including the following:

Borderless payments: Crypto enables seamless international fund transfers and payments.

Faster settlements: Crypto payments involve fewer intermediaries, resulting in faster settlement.

Lower costs: Crypto payments attract fees of around 1% compared with traditional credit card fees of between 1.5% and 3.5%.

The immutable nature of crypto payments also safeguard merchants from chargeback fraud (consumers fraudulently claiming a refund stating a defective product or unauthorized transaction.

Target new consumer segments: Accepting crypto allows businesses to access the growing number of consumers using it as a payment method.

Additional revenue: Accepting crypto enables businesses to generate additional income by using their crypto to earn yields from staking or lending.

Crypto products and services offered by traditional payment and e-commerce companies and their partner infrastructure providers

To cater to the varying needs of crypto enthusiasts, traditional payment and e-commerce companies offer several crypto-based products, mainly in collaboration with crypto-native service providers such as brokerage firms, custodians, and payment providers. Some of these products are:

Trading and fund transfer services: With growing consumer interest in digital assets, traditional payment companies such as PayPal and Revolut offer crypto trading services and allow peer-to-peer transfers through their platforms. PayPal has partnered with blockchain infrastructure provider Paxos and Revolut with Apex Crypto. Similarly, US-based financial services and payments company Block (previously known as Square) also offers a Bitcoin trading service via its Cash App platform.

Payment cards: Visa and Mastercard both offer crypto-linked cards provided by partner crypto exchanges and wallet providers that holders can use to convert crypto to fiat and make payments. Crypto platforms that offer crypto-linked Visa cards include Coinbase, Bitpanda, and Wirex, while BitPay and Nexo offer crypto-linked Mastercards. Some cards allow cardholders to earn crypto rewards.

Merchant payment services: Traditional payment companies are enabling their merchants to receive payments in cryptocurrencies. For instance, PayPal offers a service to checkout with crypto, allowing its users to make purchases at partner online merchant stores using their crypto balance. The cryptocurrencies it supports include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. On a similar note, payment services provider Worldline offers the WL Crypto Payments solution in collaboration withBitcoin Suisse, a Swiss crypto financial services provider. It enables its offline and online merchants to accept payments in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Lightning, and Ethereum.

E-commerce service providers such as Shopify, WooCommerce, and BigCommerce are collaborating with service providers to enable merchants to accept payments in crypto. Shopify, through its partnerships with Crypto.com, Coinbase Commerce, BitPay, DePay, OpenNode, and Strike, allows its merchants to accept payments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Lightning, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain.

Payment companies also offer settlements in stablecoins to avoid the complexities of converting digital assets to fiat. Both Visa and payment services provider Worldpay from FIS (the latter in partnership with Circle) have enabled businesses to receive settlements in USD Coin (stablecoin).

Opportunities for traditional payment and e-commerce companies

Traditional payment and e-commerce companies have an advantage over crypto-native providers, as they have a large user base, robust systems, and are regulated, making them a safer option for customers. According to Paying With Cryptocurrency, in June 2022, just 23% of businesses reported accepting crypto payments via crypto-native wallets, with most transactions via wallets from traditional payment companies. Offering crypto payment services could give traditional payment companies a competitive edge.

Traditional payment service providers could integrate crypto into their platforms and access the rising demand for such services.

Key developments (2017–2021)

The following table highlights the significant crypto developments of some leading traditional payment companies and e-commerce platforms.

Developments from January 2022 to September 2022

1. Companies further expanded their product portfolios:

In June 2022, PayPal widened its crypto offering, enabling its US customers to move supported coins between PayPal and external wallets or exchanges. It also removed charges for crypto transfers among PayPal users and secured a full Bitlicense from the New York Department of Financial Services. In January 2022, the company announced its plans to launch its stablecoin to complement its expanding crypto business.

In August 2022, Revolut expanded its crypto offerings in the UK and European Economic Area by launching support for 22 new tokens, enabling its customers to trade over 80 coins. In September, it secured registration from the Financial Conduct Authority to offer crypto services in the UK. In August 2022, the company expanded its crypto trading services to Singapore.

2. Payment network providers expanded their crypto-based services through partnerships:

Visa and Mastercard are partnering with crypto wallet providers and exchanges to offer crypto-linked cards. On October 17, 2020, Mastercard partnered with crypto trading platform Paxos to provide a program to help financial institutions offer crypto trading.

In September 2022, Mastercard partnered with hi, a crypto-based financial services provider, to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) customizable card. Holders can customize their cards with NFT avatars and use them to spend fiat, stablecoins, and other tokens at any Mastercard-supported merchant. Mastercard’s other partnerships in 2022 include Nexo and Binance.

Visa partnered with Alterbank, Zro Bank in Brazil, and Satoshi Tango in Argentina to launch Visa-branded crypto-linked cards.

In June 2022, American Express partnered with crypto wallet provider Abra to launch its first crypto-linked card. Cardholders can receive cashback in over 100 cryptocurrencies supported by the Abra platform.

3. Payment service providers and e-commerce platforms launched crypto payment solutions for businesses:

In September 2022, BigCommerce partnered with BitPay and CoinPayments to offer crypto payment solutions.

In May 2022, Shopify partnered with Crypto.com to offer the Crypto.com Pay feature, allowing merchants to accept payments in over 20 tokens. In April 2022, it partnered with Strike.

In April 2022, Stripe, a US-based payment services provider, launched a crypto payment service, allowing its partner marketplaces and platforms to make instant payouts to their stakeholders.

In February 2022, eBay incorporated crypto payments into its website. In June 2022, it acquired KnownOrigin, a leading NFT marketplace.

In December 2021, Block (formerly Square) launched a crypto gifting feature, allowing its Cash App users to gift as little as $1 in Bitcoin.

In February 2022, Worldpay from FIS partnered with Circle, enabling businesses to receive settlements in USDC. In March 2022, it partnered with Shyft Network to allow its merchants to comply with crypto regulations.

In June 2022, Mastercard partnered with NFT marketplaces, including Immutable X, Candy Digital, The Sandbox, Mintable, Spring, Nifty Gateway, and Web3 infrastructure provider MoonPay, to enable Mastercard cardholders to purchase NFTs directly.

The future looks promising for crypto payments

With rising interest in digital assets and both merchants and consumers seeing crypto as a viable, more efficient payment option, it is unsurprising to see traditional payment and e-commerce platforms adopting crypto payments.

Crypto could create an advanced global payments ecosystem, and crypto payments present significant business opportunities for traditional payment and e-commerce service providers. The future evolution of stablecoins will further increase the speed of payments and lower transaction costs, which is crucial for continued crypto adoption. Crypto payments will open up new ways for businesses to serve customers.

Source: Blockdata