Huawei builds hype for next best mate

Por staff

21/11/2024

Huawei set the stage for the unveiling of its Mate 70 premium device range in China, opening registrations for purchases on online store Vmall and promoting a launch event scheduled for next week on its local social media channels.

As of 5PM GMT today (18 November) the ordering page for the high-end Mate 70+ stated more than 2 million people had already made reservations, though few details of the device were available and no price was listed.

On his Weibo page Huawei executive director and chairman of its devices business group, Richard Yu, posted a video promoting the Mate range with the message: “Thanks to every Mate phone user who has been with us for the past 12 years. See you on November 26th.”

Vmall is owned by Huawei Group and used to sell consumer products across its wide range of business units.

The Mate 70 is the successor to the Mate 60, which was released last year in China. On that launch Huawei was quiet on the chipset make-up and potential 5G compatibility, causing a stir in the US with concerns raised about if any of its sanctions against the company had been broken.

While US commentators were focused on how the technology could have been produced with the components thought to be available in China, South China Morning Post reported at the time there had been an outpouring of national sentiment for the “symbolic” victory it represented.

