Huawei targets 3nm chip in 2026

Por staff

30/05/2025

Huawei is working with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) on an advanced 3nm chip, with the US sanction-hit tech giant reportedly preparing to send the design to China’s largest chipmaker in 2026.

The Taiwan Economic Daily reported Huawei is shifting to a gate-all-around (GAA) architecture, which is used by Samsung Foundry, and moving away from traditional silicon designs.

The company is developing a so-called carbon-based 3nm design, featuring carbon nanotubes and two-dimensional materials, US-based chip and AI analyst Ray Wang noted on X, citing internal sources at Huawei.

Wong added the company completed lab validation of the 3nm chip, which is currently undergoing production line adaptation at SMIC.

Huawei’s current line-up of Kirin processors and Ascend AI chips are manufactured using 7nm node technology.

SMIC is barred from importing advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment from ASML.

The joint R&D initiative clearly demonstrates US trade sanctions have failed to halt China’s efforts to create a viable domestic chip sector capable of producing advanced products.

Founder of industry blog Radio Free Mobile Richard Windsor, however, noted earlier in the month Huawei’s 7nm process, using a multi-patterning technique and equipment designed for processes around 14nm, involves many more steps and is more intricate, with substantially lower yields than those produced at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and others.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently acknowledged the gap between US and Chinese chips is narrowing, and last week called attempts by the US to restrict the export of AI chips to China a failure.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported Huawei plans to test the technical feasibility of a new Ascend chip, which it is positioning to be more powerful than Nvidia’s H100 chip, which was banned in China in late 2023.

See more: Asia can boost economic resilience amid surging trade tensions

See more: Thailand can ease household debt burden by using coordinated approach

See more: SEA smartphone market faces first decline since 2024, Samsung reclaims lead and Xiaomi surges