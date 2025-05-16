Huma announces partnership with Eckuity Capital to accelerate M&A and acquires Aluna

Huma Therapeutics (“Huma”), the global healthcare AI leader accelerating digital transformation across care and research, today announced two major milestones:

A global partnership agreement with Eckuity Capital to develop next-generation technology infrastructure—built on strong regulatory foundations—for the acquisition and launch of digital solutions in healthcare and research; and The acquisition of Aluna (also known as Knox Medical Diagnostics, Inc.), a leading U.S.-based company specializing in intelligent remote monitoring and management of respiratory diseases.

Accelerating Growth Through M&A

To fuel its continued expansion, Huma is announcing partnership and investment with Eckuity Capital. This strategic collaboration with a leading healthcare growth equity firm will help provide the resources necessary to advance Huma’s aggressive M&A strategy, with the goal of acquiring complementary companies to build a comprehensive digital ecosystem supporting health systems, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and patients worldwide.

Youssef Sebban, Managing Partner at Eckuity Capital, said: “We help Huma acquire companies that, on their own, may not fully realize their potential—but when integrated into Huma’s cloud platform, become highly complementary and transformative. This synergy not only amplifies their impact on the healthcare ecosystem but also drives outsized value creation for investors and shareholders.”

Dan Vahdat, Founder and CEO of Huma, said: “Today’s announcements mark a new chapter for Huma as we strive to build the most impactful healthcare company in the world. By integrating Aluna’s leading respiratory monitoring solutions into our platform and working to secure growth capital for further acquisitions, we are creating a complete ecosystem to deliver even greater value to health systems, life sciences, and—most importantly—patients around the world.”

Huma’s award-winning, disease-agnostic cloud platform has earned major regulatory certifications, including FDA 510(k) Class II and EU MDR Class IIb status. It supports over 4,500 hospitals and clinics and engages more than 50 million individuals across 70+ countries. Huma plays a pivotal role in national healthcare initiatives across the U.S., U.K., Germany, Greece, and Saudi Arabia, partnering with leading health systems, pharmaceutical companies, and CROs to redefine healthcare delivery.

Strengthening Respiratory Health Capabilities

With the acquisition of Aluna, Huma significantly expands its reach in respiratory health, adding over 150 U.S.-based health systems and clinic networks to its growing global footprint. Based in San Francisco, Aluna is a market leader in respiratory patient monitoring and medical device manufacturing, including its proprietary peak flow meters.

As part of the integration, Aluna’s solutions will be relaunched on the Huma Cloud Platform, further enhancing their capabilities. The Huma Cloud Platform enables seamless, code-free configuration and AI/ML integration across a wide range of disease areas. The upgrade will also elevate Aluna’s product classification to FDA Class II, unlocking greater clinical value for both patients and providers. All existing Aluna customers will gain access to Huma’s comprehensive portfolio of disease management programs—spanning asthma, COPD, sleep apnea, and related conditions—serving approximately 500,000 contracted lives across these areas.

This strategic move positions Huma to better serve the more than 25 million asthma patients and 15 million COPD patients in the United States alone, while reinforcing its leadership in chronic respiratory care on a global scale.

Charvi Shetty, CEO of Aluna, remarked: “Joining forces with Huma offers a remarkable opportunity to amplify our impact and extend the reach of our AI-driven respiratory management platform to a wider patient base worldwide. We are excited about the prospect of integrating our technology into the Huma Cloud Platform, creating a truly holistic digital health solution that empowers both patients and healthcare professionals in the effective management of respiratory conditions.”

Vishal Jain, Managing Partner at Eckuity Capital, said: “We believe Dan and Huma’s leadership team brings the much-needed bold vision to develop one of the most meaningful healthcare companies of the 21st century. The AI-led transformation of care that we will witness over the next two decades needs a reliable, real-time, and responsive infrastructure that very few companies can offer globally, and Huma is one of the most capable companies that can deliver on this promise.”

Goodwin Proctor was exclusive legal advisor to Huma Therapeutics Limited on the Aluna transaction. Peak Technology Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Aluna on the transaction.

