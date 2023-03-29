Husqvarna becomes main partner for Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed 2023

29/03/2023

Husqvarna, the global market leader within robotic lawn mowers, is proud to announce its partnership as main partner for the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed 2023 golf tournament. This partnership marks an important step for Husqvarna Group as it further expands the Husqvarna brand into the golf industry and positions itself as a leader in autonomous green space technology. The agreement makes Husqvarna main sponsor through 2025.

This year the tournament takes place at Ullna Golf & Country Club in Stockholm, 8-11 of June. As main partner, Husqvarna will have a significant presence throughout the tournament, providing an opportunity to showcase its state-of-the-art autonomous solutions to a global audience of golfers, green keepers, and industry leaders.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed 2023 golf tournament as main partner. This is an incredible opportunity to showcase our innovative technology to a wider audience and demonstrate how our products can bring benefits not only to homeowners but also golf courses with exceptional expectations on turf management”, says Glen Instone, President Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division.

“We are proud to welcome Husqvarna as one of our main partners for the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed 2023. Their innovative technology and commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our values and we look forward to working together to provide an exceptional experience for our golfers and spectators”, says Henrik Hilford Brander, COO, Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed.