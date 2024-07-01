Ibanera and DMALINK forge strategic partnership to equip tech companies for global success

Por staff

01/07/2024

DMALINK, a leading data-driven Electronic Communication Network (ECN) specializing in institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading, and Ibanera, a distinguished global financial infrastructure provider, announced a strategic partnership to tackle the unique financial challenges faced by technology companies.

This collaboration combines DMALINK’s renowned FX trading capabilities with Ibanera’s robust cross-border payment solutions. The joint offering is tailored to meet the needs of tech firms, providing them with a comprehensive financial toolkit to navigate the international market effectively.

“We are excited to partner with Ibanera to address the specific financial needs of high-growth technology companies,” said Manu Choudhary, CEO of DMALINK. “By integrating our FX expertise with Ibanera’s superior cross-border payment solutions, we aim to empower tech startups to thrive in the global market.”

Ibanera specializes in the financial and wealth management needs of technology businesses and entrepreneurs, offering a wide range of financial services across multiple continents. Licensed in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Singapore, Ibanera provides a global platform for entrepreneurs to manage local banking services with international reach. By leveraging Ibanera’s extensive cross-border payment network, DMALINK can now deliver cost-effective and efficient FX solutions to fast-growing tech companies for their international transactions.

Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Our partnership with DMALINK focuses on delivering customized financial solutions that simplify payments and support our clients’ digital growth. By leveraging our combined offerings, we can equip tech startups with essential tools for seamless global expansion.”

DMALINK’s sophisticated FX trading platform perfectly complements Ibanera’s cross-border payment expertise. This partnership creates a holistic solution for tech firms, facilitating smooth cross-border transactions and efficient FX trading, allowing them to concentrate on core business growth while navigating the global market.

This alliance represents more than just a combination of services; it signifies a shared commitment to digital innovation and market disruption. DMALINK’s state-of-the-art execution platform will be introduced to Ibanera’s clientele, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in electronic FX trading.

Additionally, DMALINK and Ibanera are collaboratively developing new products and services tailored to the evolving needs of tech firms. This shared vision includes the realm of digital assets, ensuring clients have access to cutting-edge solutions that keep pace with the dynamic financial landscape. Together, we aim to create more open, transparent, and accessible financial markets for all participants.

See more: $5 million for the Lost Queen! FBI spikes bounty on missing “Crypto Queen”

See more: SCTE announces headliners for TechExpo24

See more: AI aiding cybersecurity