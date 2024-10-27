Ibanera to spotlight the future of fintech at RAK DAO conference

Por staff

27/10/2024

Ibanera, a leading digital banking platform, is attending the RAK DAO conference this year as one of the primary sponsors. At the event, Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera, will be driving discussion on the future of fintech amongst Web3 leaders, including what this looks like in the Middle East and the RAK DAO ecosystem.

Ibanera’s role at the event will showcase the fintech enablement platform’s commitment to driving innovation and leadership amongst the emerging technology industry as it showcases its latest projects.

Ibanera’s CEO Michael Carbonara will also play a key role at the conference, as he joins global business leaders to discuss the power of interconnectivity during a panel talk that will further highlight the company’s influence as a supportive power to global institutions and financial organisations alike. Within this talk, Carbonara will be exploring the RAK DAO vision, mapping a decentralized world built within a well-integrated ecosystem for which collaboration, partnerships and innovation mark key pillars of success.

“As the fintech space continues to pursue greater connections across the global Web3 and decentralized landscape, the more we are able to map out what the future of finance looks like and how it will shape businesses and banking”, said Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera. “The RAK DAO Conference is a cornerstone moment for the industry to get together and explore this exciting world of innovation, and I’m looking forward to hearing fresh perspectives from leaders within the community”.

See more: Behind the threads: The Woven Inc story and our passion for quality custom apparel

See more: Scotiabank has appointed Jamaican native Anya Schnoor as its new executive vice-president

See more: SQE Success: Practical tips to begin your study journey