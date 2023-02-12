IBM Acquires StepZen

Por staff

12/02/2023

IBM is announcing the acquisition of StepZen Inc, which developed a GraphQL server that helps developers build GraphQL APIs quickly and with less code.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

The acquisition closed on February 6, 2023, and the StepZen team and technology will become part of the IBM Software unit. StepZen complements IBM’s organic development in key areas including integration, API management, data fabric, and data management.

Founded in 2020 by CEO Anant Jhingran, CTO Sridhar Rajagopalan, and Helen Whelan, CBO, StepZen provides a tool for developers to build GraphQL APIs with smaller and more intuitive code, runtime performance, and fast time to value. APIs run in an in-memory Golang-based GraphQL engine, deployed in Kubernetes, so the APIs are highly responsive to application needs. It is also compatible with other API approaches and is available as-a-Service (SaaS) while also supporting deployments in private clouds and on-premises data centers.

Cofounder & CEO

Anant is StepZen’s CEO. Having spent time as IBM Fellow, CTO of IBM’s Information Management Division, CTO of Apigee, and product leader at Google Cloud, Anant has spent his career at the forefront of innovation in databases, ML, and APIs. At StepZen, Anant is enjoying bringing his love of these technologies together to simplify, accelerate and scale front-end development.

Source: FinSMEs