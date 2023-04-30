“If a crypto law is approved, the whole world will be talking about Uruguay”

30/04/2023

“Governments should allow banks to offer cryptocurrencies“, said U.S. investor Tim Draper on Friday in Uruguay.

The renowned promoter of cryptocurrencies and financial decentralization said that if Uruguay passes a law to regulate cryptocurrencies -it has half sanction in Parliament- the country would draw the attention of the whole world.

“It would be a huge differential and a great opportunity, the whole world would talk about it,” said the, founder of Draper Associates, DFJ and Draper Venture Network, after a conference at Sinergia Faro in Montevideo organized by Ripio, Bitcoin Iberoamerica, LaBitConf, Draper Cygnus and AWS.

Interviewed by Martín Alcalá Rubí, co-founder and CEO of BrainLogic AI, and co-founder of Tryolabs and UltraDrop, Draper said that, “Latin America has a great opportunity to be the crypto leader in the world”, because “in countries with high adoption like Argentina, consumption and the crypto economy allow the ecosystem to develop, unlike in the United States where people rely on banks and the government and do not take advantage of the benefits of using Bitcoin“.

Draper, who recently reiterated his forecast that the Bitcoin price will reach US $250,000 in 2024, said that cryptocurrencies in Latin America “are an alternative for millions of people excluded from traditional banking”.

He was also part of a panel with leaders of the fintech industry, startups and crypto: Martín Benítez, country manager of Ripio in Uruguay, Rodrigo Tumaian, president of the Uruguayan Chamber of Fintech (CUF), Ignacio Plaza, president of the Argentine Chamber of Fintech (CAF) and Agustín Gallo, Chief Growth Officer of Prex. The moderator was Diego Gutiérrez Zaldívar, recognized promoter of Bitcoin in Latin America.

Benitez highlighted that Ripio participated actively in the drafting of the legislation that “can help the whole industry and bring very good results for the public to start getting involved in crypto”.

Tumaian and Plaza emphasized the growth of the sector and the increasing adoption of digital finance tools in the region.

In addition, five local startups – MetaMind, DaMap, Suku, Presente, Ephere Football, CryptoVerse – pre-selected after an open registration, had the opportunity to present for three minutes in front of a jury led by the visionary American investor, recognized for having bet early on in companies such as SpaceX, Twitch, Skype, Coinbase, Robinhood, Docusign and Tesla. The winner was Suku, a web3 wallet for social networks.

Previously, at Ripio’s offices in Montevideo, Draper met with key players in Uruguay’s fintech and crypto ecosystem. There he participated in a first round of pitches by five startups with projects in digital finance and cryptocurrencies.