IFA 2024: Reimagining robotics in the future of daily life

Por staff

07/09/2024

At IFA 23, we sat down with Jérôme Monceaux, Founder and CEO of Enchanted Tools, to discuss the evolving role of robots in our daily lives. Monceaux offers a fresh perspective on robotics, emphasizing the importance of artistic design in creating robots that not only assist with tasks but also bring a sense of wonder and amazement to our everyday experiences.

Monceaux explains how artists contribute to the design of robots, much like creating characters in cartoons or movies, resulting in animated interfaces that foster positive interactions. He also explores the dual roles of robots: helping with practical tasks like moving objects and enhancing daily life by adding a touch of magic, especially in settings like hospitals and elderly care homes.

We delve into why people often feel apprehensive about robots and how respect for humanity, coupled with beautiful design, can change these perceptions. Monceaux envisions a future where robots become invaluable companions, easing the workload of caregivers and enriching our daily lives with their presence.