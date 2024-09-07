IFA 2024: Unlocking the Future with 6G

Por staff

07/09/2024

At IFA 23, we explored the transformative potential of 6G with Andreas Müller, Project Director for 6G at Bosch. Müller provides insights into how 6G, expected to be implemented around 2030, will revolutionize connectivity. While 5G focused on IoT, 6G promises to be an evolutionary leap, offering not just faster and stronger connections, but also groundbreaking new capabilities.

Müller discusses the future of 6G in enabling advanced technologies like environmental sensing, digital twinning, and the metaverse. He emphasizes the crucial role of collaboration across industries and domains to fully realize the potential of 6G, highlighting how this next generation of connectivity will be a key enabler for AI-driven innovations.

See more: The Ministry of ICTs to strengthen digital transformation efforts after successful participation in regional seminar

See more: Who needs a government ban? TikTok users are already defending themselves

See more: Why comms can help financial firms reap value from AI