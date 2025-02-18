IFA 2025: The world’s leading trade fair for consumer and home technologies on course for an innovative future

After the successful IFA 2024 in its 100th anniversary year, the world’s largest trade fair for consumer and home technologies is continuing on its path into the future. Over 1,800 exhibitors presented the latest innovations from the fields of consumer electronics and home appliances in 2024. More than 215,000 visitors from 138 countries – including more than 133,000 trade visitors – experienced the future of technology live. The results of the anniversary year show that IFA has further expanded its status as an indispensable platform for innovation and business.

A successful start to the future

Following a successful IFA 2024, there was a lively exchange with exhibitors and visitors to identify opportunities for improvement. “Many have described IFA as ‘the place to be’ – especially on the part of trade and industry as a business platform – and we are building on this success this year,” says Leif Lindner, CEO of IFA Management GmbH. The result is an extremely successful re-book campaign – the top 30 exhibitors and many new, innovative companies have already confirmed their participation in IFA 2025.

Trade is VIP: Successful collaboration to continue

A key factor in the success of IFA 2024 was the close cooperation with retailers. This concept will also be further expanded for IFA 2025. For example, Peter Zyprian will again act as the central point of contact for retailers and will continue and strengthen the cooperation. All retail partners, including the specialist retail buying groups , have already confirmed their support for IFA 2025. IFA’s presence will also be further expanded at all important retail events such as EK Retail, KOOP, the ep Kongress and HEPT. From April, there will also be hotel and travel offers especially for retailers to make their visit to IFA even more convenient.

IFA concept in tune with the times: Innovations in the areas of AI, content creation, gaming, digital health and mobility

The organizer continues to adapt to the constantly changing needs of the industry and will therefore also implement the trade fair concept for IFA 2025 with fresh accents and trends. New highlights are expected, particularly in the area of future technologies. Thus, one of the focus topics for 2025 will be certainly artificial intelligence (AI). The topics of content creation, audio, gaming, digital health and mobility will be significantly expanded and showcased in a targeted manner. The IFA Sommergarten program will be fully designed by the end of March, and visitors can look forward to exciting entertainment and interactive formats.

Looking to the future: IFA remains a leader

“In its 101st year, IFA will continue to consistently pursue its innovative new path, and there will be no decline in performance. Because only at IFA visitors can get a complete picture of the global electronics and tech market – no other international trade fair can compete on this scale,” Leif Lindner states.

IFA 2025 will once again be the most important meeting place for the global electronics and tech industry – a key event for anyone who wants to experience and shape the future.

IFA 2025: 5-9 September 2025, Berlin Exhibition Grounds

