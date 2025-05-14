iFX EXPO LATAM 2025 wraps up second successful edition in Mexico, cementing its status as the region’s #1 online trading event

Por staff

14/05/2025

iFX EXPO LATAM 2025 has officially concluded its second successful edition in Mexico, reinforcing its commitment to growing within the LATAM region and firmly establishing itself as the largest and most influential online trading and fintech event in Latin America.

Record-Breaking Attendance Reflects Regional Growth

This year’s expo delivered record-breaking numbers, marking an 28.4% increase in attendance compared to the 2024 edition. The positive growth confirms that iFX EXPO LATAM is now the biggest online trading expo in the region, reflecting the growing demand for fintech, online trading, and financial services across Latin America.

Kicking Off the Expo

From the moment the doors opened, attendees were immersed in a vibrant and dynamic environment. The event kicked off with lively panels and hands-on workshops all met with strong enthusiasm and engagement. Participants were eager to learn from industry leaders, gain regional insights, and discuss emerging trends shaping the future of online trading in LATAM. On the expo floor, brokers, liquidity providers, affiliates/IBs, paytechs and fintechs were delighted to find the perfect opportunity for their business through partnerships and showcases, while traders were able to discuss their trading strategies with a multitude of brokers, finding the best solution for them.

A Gateway for Global Expansion

iFX EXPO LATAM 2025 also served as a powerful gateway for global companies seeking to enter or expand their presence in the Latin American market. From multinational brokerages to cutting-edge fintech startups, the event offered unmatched opportunities for business development on an international scale. The expo also benefitted from world-class brands electing to be premium sponsors:



Elite Sponsors: XS.com, XM, Vantage, OneRoyal, Deriv

Diamond Sponsors: EBC Financial Group, Exness, B2Broker

Gold Sponsors: IC Markets Global, inabit, GTCFX, FPFX Tech, Libertex, CXM

Silver Sponsor: Tradu

Strategic Partnerships & Educational Excellence

Strategic partnerships played a key role in the success of this year’s expo. They proudly collaborated with LATAM Fintech Hub as their Strategic Partner, and Bull&Bear Academy, BM Capital, and Entendiendo Forex as their Educational Partners. Their contributions helped deliver high-value content and meaningful educational experiences for all attendees. In news that’s sure to delight LATAM’s industry, iFX EXPO’s famous Traders Arena was a full house, as aspiring traders attended the informative workshops across both days.

A true highlight of the event was a special appearance by legendary Uruguayan footballer Diego Forlán, who met with fans and signed exclusive merchandise, adding his touch of star power to an already buzzing event.

The Value of In-Person Connections

Throughout the expo, the power of in-person interaction was clear. Exhibitors, attendees, and speakers alike expressed high levels of satisfaction with the quality of networking and the genuine business opportunities that emerged. It was a strong reminder that in this digital world, face-to-face connection remains invaluable.

As iFX EXPO LATAM continues to grow, so does their commitment to driving innovation, education, and meaningful connections within the region’s fast-evolving financial ecosystem. At the end of the first day, the Night Party, which was sponsored by Exness Affiliates, was particularly successful in creating business connections in a more relaxed, laid-back setting.

Next Stop: Sunny Cyprus!

Following the momentum of LATAM, all eyes now turn to iFX EXPO International 2025, taking place in Limassol, Cyprus, from June 17–19. This premier B2B event is set to bring together top-tier professionals from fintech, online trading, payments, and financial services for three days of high-impact networking, insightful panels, and business-building opportunities in the heart of the Mediterranean.

Registration is already open, and spaces are already filling up. Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of the industry’s most anticipated global gatherings.

