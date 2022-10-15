IHSE USA brings latest KVM solutions to NAB Show New York

Por staff

15/10/2022

IHSE USA announced it will exhibit at NAB Show New York, booth 920, Oct. 19-20 at the Javits Center. As the leading solutions provider for high- performance KVM systems, the company will focus its product presentations on market segments ranging from high-frame-rate (HFR) eSports extenders to low-cost KVM desktop solutions that support up to four computers with single, dual, triple, quad, or even five displays for each computer connected to the switch. Also on deck for the show is the company’s new 4K-over-IP extenders offered through the kvm-tec product line.

“Along with the addition of kvm-tec’s video-over-IP products, it’s been an action-packed, product-rich year for the company. To continue that streak at NAB New York, IHSE USA is looking forward to connect with even more customers,” said Dan Holland, sales and product marketing at IHSE USA. “Attendees will see many of the award-winning KVM, video extension, and management solutions announced this year as well as the eSports HFR extenders with SSFRC technology simultaneously supporting 240Hz and 60Hz video transmission.”

As a leading provider of extenders for eSports gaming computers, IHSE has developed a line of HFR extenders supporting transports of up to 240Hz while simultaneously supporting 60Hz. Video production must provide low latency and HFRs for the gamers’ computers while producing audience previews in standard 1080p/60. IHSE solved the dual transport problem with the introduction of Synchronized Sequential Frame Rate Conversion (SSFRC) technology available in its draco ultra series of DisplayPort and HDMI extenders. SSFRC technology combines HFR computer actions and broadcast transmission workflows into one extender system. Not only does this simplify the onsite infrastructure but it also ensures that the same content is available everywhere at a pristine quality level that greatly enhances the overall impact of the event and enjoyment of viewers.

The Draco DPS 4X1 KVM desktop series switches can be customized to support single-head, dual-head, triple-head, or quad-head computer systems. Starting with a base DisplayPort four-input, single-head package, up to 4K60 can be supported. The DPS 4X1 base unit is a standard two-slot desktop chassis with support for USB-HID, USB 2.0, and optional audio connections for up to four computers to a single DisplayPort monitor. When more displays are added, users can expand the switch with the 4X1 video expansion card using IHSE USA’s standard six-slot chassis. All DPS 4X1 cards fit in any IHSE USA frame type and integrate with any IHSE USA KVM systems.

On display will be kvm-tec’s Scalable line supporting networked multiviewer capabilities. Unique features include the ability to control four computer sources up to 120km away simultaneously via one keyboard and mouse. By simply moving the mouse cursor to the edge of each quadrant, operators have full control of the source. The control software allows a full range of KVM extenders from kvm-tec to be added via a typical KVM-over-IP (KVMoIP) network design. Where more than four computers are on the KVMoIP network, the software allows users to select any one of the sources and assign it to a quadrant on the display.

Finally, IHSE will introduce the Draco tera FLEX series of secure KVM matrix systems at the show. From the company’s basic 16-port in 1RU to the larger 160-port in 4RU, FLEX provides huge time savings for system installers who normally must pre-configure network ports as inputs or outputs. No matter the connectivity requirements, the FLEX can accommodate any need. Systems are available with either copper or fiber connections. For systems needing a mixture of fiber and copper, FLEX-HYBRID frames are offered.