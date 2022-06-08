Improving your standard of living: Pros and cons divulged

08/06/2022

The standard of living of a person is measured according to the conditions in which that person lives, their access to basic amenities and services, and their income.

An individual’s ability to earn comfort and wealth can improve the standard of living for that individual. However, it can also result in a poorer standard of living.

Your quality of life is a reflection of your standards. You can make hundreds of thousands of dollars and stay poor in your mind.

Being poor isn’t about earning less money. It’s a mentality. It is a person’s choice to live a low standard of life.

You can raise your standards. It is about mindset. It is not about money.

Various individuals have various values. People can have high standards in some aspects of their lives while they might avoid the other aspects.

Self-Discipline

Whenever you choose voluntary discomfort, delay gratification, say no to distractions, or ignore the lizard brain, you raise your standards each time.

Day-to-day minor choices set the foundation for your standards. You should stop reacting to temptations. If you’re tempted to skip your work at a medical plastic injection molding company, you shouldn’t do it.

The urge to waste time, dwell on the past, purchase unnecessary stuff, skip workouts, eat unhealthy foods, check notifications, and open social media will always be there.

It’s your job to identify them and get rid of them before they get rid of you.

Temptations aren’t mature. They disregard the future and only seek momentary pleasure.

The indication of true wisdom is when you make the right decisions in the face of strong urges. Whenever you are faced with urges, recognize them and do the correct thing anyway.

Your self-confidence will become strong and you’ll feel proud if you do so.

Of course, you do not have to give up all the pleasures in life. You can enjoy them in moderation. Look for a healthy balance for yourself. However, you should indulge beyond your allowance.

Relationships

It’s always great to meet new people. However, if you aren’t careful about who surrounds you, you might get stuck in stereotypical or mediocre thinking patterns most of the time.

You should not lower your standards to suit other individuals. Look for individuals who help you improve and raise the bar.

Look out for individuals who show narcissism, dishonesty, passive aggression, selfishness, or jealousy. These people will suck your energy.

Surround yourself with individuals who inspire you to become better, respect you, and accept you.

These individuals won’t be ideal. However, they will inspire you in one way or another. Each individual has flaws and is different.

If you want to raise your relationship standards, you need to connect with each other by providing your complete effort, love, and attention.

This includes not taking others for granted, making them feel loved, caring for their needs, and making sacrifices.

When you’re working at a plastic chair production company, look for colleagues that help improve your life.

Wealth

Learn how to handle your finances if you want to raise your wealth standards. Invest, negotiate, save for the rainy day, track your expenses, and spend money wisely.

You can live an economical life without being a cheapskate. All you need to do is to purchase experiences, services, or things that improve your life.

Avoid impulse shopping. However, you should not hesitate to spend money on the people you love.

You can also earn more money if you make yourself invaluable. You’ll always get better results if you raise your work standards. When this happens, you will love your job.

Establish a strong ethic, over-deliver to stand out from the crowd, and keep your commitments.

Health

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), 1 out of 4 adults had two or more chronic health illnesses.

In 2015, around 80% of adults didn’t meet recommendations for both muscle-strengthening and aerobic physical activity.

Also, 1 out of 3 adults had at least one form of heart disease, according to research.

To make things simple, an average individual isn’t a healthy individual. It has become a common thing to get diagnosed with illnesses.

The major reasons for this are a sedentary lifestyle, eating unhealthy foods, excessive drinking, and smoking.

If you want to live well and feel good in your body, your fitness and health need to rise above an average individual.

Raise your standards by relaxing on purpose, sleeping well, training your body, and eating healthy foods.

Having a healthy body will help you a lot at work, especially if your job is to create PTFE machined parts.

Conclusion

Raising your standards doesn’t mean you’re an egomaniac.

You’ll often find that your current standards are lower than the standards you want to have. This is fine as long as you identify the gap and work to make the gap shorter.