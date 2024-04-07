In 2024, 4.7M accounts have been leaked in Argentina

Por staff

16/11/2024

The latest study by the cybersecurity company Surfshark shows that Argentina ranks third in South America according to breach count since 2004, with 70.7 million compromised internet accounts. A total of 42.1 million passwords were leaked alongside Argentinian accounts, putting 60% of breached users at risk of account takeover, which might lead to identity theft, extortion, or other cybercrimes. Statistically, an average Argentinian has been affected by data breaches around two times, one of the highest rates in South America (fifth).



The number of global breaches is rising again. In the second quarter of 2024, 1,662 accounts were being breached every minute. In the third quarter of 2024, however, breach rates were 96.2% higher, with 3,261 accounts being leaked every 60 seconds. The trend in Argentina is no different. The breach rate was 215.8% higher in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024, increasing from 3.91 to 12.34 breached accounts per minute.



“Leaked account data remains a significant issue, with breaches doubling in Q3 of 2024 compared to the previous quarter. An analysis of decades of breached data reveals a staggering 68 billion data points exposed since 2004, 18 billion of which are email addresses. On average, each email address is leaked with three additional data points, such as passwords or phone numbers. This exposure increases the risk of being targeted by cybercriminals, ” says Emilija Kucinskaite, Senior Researcher at Surfshark.

In Q3, North America had the highest number of breached accounts — 101M. While this is a slight decrease from Q2’s 129M, North American accounts still make up a quarter of those affected globally. North America moved up from 2nd in Q1 to 1st in Q2 and remained in this position in Q3. In North America, the most breached country was the US, responsible for the vast majority (93%) of breached North American accounts.

Europe saw the second-highest number of breaches in the most recent quarter – 88M. This is an increase of over 70% from 51M in the previous quarter. European accounts make up 21% of all those breached. An additional 10% of the accounts originated from Asia (44M). All other regions comprised less than 6% of the years’s total, and almost 39% remain unknown.



In descending order, the ten most breached countries in Q3 2024 were the US (93.7M), France (17.2M), Russia (16.5M), Germany (14.6M), Japan (9.7M), the UK (8.3M), China (7.9M), Italy (7.8M), India (7.4M), and Brazil (5.1M).

