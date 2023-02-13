In today’s car industry, every nanometer counts: just ask Tesla

Por staff

13/02/2023

By: Enrique Dans

A flurry of recent news stories provides a clear understanding of who’s who in the global chip industry… and the automotive sector.

GM has just announced an important long-term exclusive agreement with GlobalFoundries to produce semiconductors in the United States, which will mean expanding the company’s New York plant. The deal is also a victory for the Biden administration, which has been trying for some time to pass legislation to increase domestic chip production and thus avoid future problems such as the shortages that began in 2020 during the pandemic and lasted just over a year, leading to the closure of several automobile manufacturing plants.

So far, so good: a major automotive brand trying to secure the supply of chips to avoid shortage problems. But as always, the devil is in the details: who is GlobalFoundries? It’s the manufacturing company that emerged from the divestment of AMD when the latter opted to go fabless, and which is the fourth largest chip manufacturer in the world, with factories in Singapore, Europe and the United States. But what really makes GlobalFoundries interesting are its ten factories where the company manufactures chips ranging from 600 nanometers (0.0006 millimeters) to 12 nanometers, which it only manufactures at its Dresden plant.

What does 12 nanometers look like? Well, in addition to being a very small measure of thickness, just 0.000012 millimeters, it’s a type of chip that has nothing to do with the latest generation. If we look only at this variable, the most common way to express how many equivalent transistors can be encapsulated on a chip, the latest generations of chips produced commercially are around three nanometers, and there are companies that are beginning to go into two and even one nanometer. When we manage to improve the resolution in chip manufacturing, we can achieve very significant gains, such as significant increases in power or drastic reductions in energy consumption. When, in 2021, for example, IBM announced a two-nanometer chip it expected to be in production within two to three years, it was estimated that the performance improvements could be equivalent to 45% more power or 75% less power consumption, depending on its destination.

In November, Tesla placed a massive order for chips, so important that it became one of the main customers of the supplier. But that company was none other than TSMC, the absolute industry leader, and those chips were four-nanometer chips, supplied from the company’s Arizona plant. Tesla is TSMC’s first customer for four-nanometer chips.

That’s the (big) difference. For GM and the vast majority of traditional automotive companies, a chip is a chip, and its role, while growing, is still associated with things like in-vehicle entertainment systems and the like. For GM and other old-timers, the engine is still the most important component of a vehicle, measured also in “plumbing” or “mechanical” variables such as cubic centimeters or the number of cylinders it has. They belong to a world in which, quite simply, things were measured like this: how much power they are capable of generating with the right torque and at what engine speeds to make their cars to the liking of their customers, who put great value on these and other related attributes, including the noise the car generates.

See more: All eyes on where SoftBank-backed Arm will be listed

That is why they can source chips using relatively old technologies, supplied by any number of manufacturers. The downside of this is that these are chips with comparatively low unit prices that generate relatively low margins for their manufacturers, which means that in the event of a crisis, they are the first to cut back on their production lines. Throughout the chip crisis, while all the traditional brands were closing factories and cutting production, Tesla was able to continue manufacturing, because its chips were strategic for their manufacturers, came from designs Tesla had helped with, and made money for them. Tesla only cut back production when lockdown meant that some of its factories were put on hold, but not because of a shortage problem.

For Tesla, a chip is more than something it puts in the entertainment system. A chip is the soul of the vehicle, because the vehicle itself is a completely different concept: a huge computer on wheels; an electronic machine in charge of maintaining a complex system of context awareness, controlling its myriad sensors, its location and how it affects driving. In short, chips manage everything, from identifying the vehicle when it is connected to a recharging system, to locking the doors or switching on “sentry mode” when its owner moves a few meters away. We are talking about chips of enormous capacity, ready to manage machine learning models with thousands of parameters, not “plumbing” or “mechanical” ones.

It is simply another era, another product, and another company, with completely different needs and radically different components, and the huge generational differences which the processors they need belong to are proof of this; while GM is struggling to secure the supply of chips by signing a deal with a company that only goes up to twelve nanometers, Tesla is placing huge orders with the only one that can supply it with four nanometer chips. And now, in this industry, every nanometer counts.

In other words, any vehicle maker looking to compete with Tesla will have to stop calculating success in terms of the number of cars sold, and start looking at the variables that really matter.