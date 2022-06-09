India breaks record again with 5.8 million PC shipments in Q1 2022

09/06/2022

India’s PC shipments (desktops, notebooks and tablets) rocketed by 48% in Q1 2022 to a record-breaking 5.8 million units, beating the previous record of 5.3 million in Q3 2021. In the last six quarters, shipments have grown by 44% on average, despite sustained pressure on the global supply chain. They have now surpassed the 5 million-mark for a third quarter in a row. India now accounts for 5% of global PC shipments, compared with just 3% two years ago. Notebooks were the largest category, with 3.4 million units shipped, up 36% year on year. Desktop shipments surpassed 880,000 units, a phenomenal 64% increase over Q1 2021. But tablets were the strongest category, with shipments reaching 1.6 million, up 69% on a year ago, largely due to government orders picking up again after a two-year hiatus.

Indian PC (including tablets) shipments (market share and annual growth)Canalys PC Market Pulse: Q1 2022 Vendor Q1 2022

shipments Q1 2022

market share Q1 2021

shipments Q1 2021

market share Annual

growth HP 1,449 24.9% 1,022 25.9% 41.8% Lenovo 1,122 19.3% 867 22.0% 29.4% Acer 626 10.7% 176 4.5% 256.2% Dell 583 10.0% 534 13.6% 9.1% Samsung 433 7.4% 331 8.4% 30.8% Others 1,611 27.7% 1,011 25.7% 59.3% Grand Total 5,824 100.0% 3,940 100.0% 47.8% Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.Source: Canalys PC Analysis (sell-in shipments), May 2022

“There are two main reasons for India’s phenomenal performance this quarter,” said Jash Shah, Research Analyst at Canalys. “Firstly, India’s success at managing COVID-19, despite its huge population, has to be recognized. While most of the world was in lockdown, India remaining open for business as usual to a large degree. This helped the economy resurge, creating additional demand for PCs and other IT infrastructure. Secondly, India is slowly but surely inching toward self-reliance in PC production. 18% of all PCs sold in India are now manufactured locally, implying that India’s vulnerability to black swan events in China is diminishing, and that its own appetite for PC consumption is increasing. While global macroeconomic events are raising multiple concerns over the sustainability of this growth, India will stay strong for the coming few quarters, despite the softness expected in other global markets.”

“Inflation woes continue to plague the market in 2022, as unprecedented global food prices have sent local prices soaring, with average inflation over 6% for the past three months,” added Shah. “With the Reserve Bank of India pushing up base lending rates, which are expected to continue to increase through the year to battle wholesale inflation, businesses in debt will feel the crunch, as they have less capital to work with. While consumers will stop making discretionary purchases, companies, both small and large, have shown an inclination to freeze budgets, stop hiring and cut spending, which will have a ripple effect on IT procurement, and thereby PC demand. Canalys advises PC vendors to exercise caution while planning for the quarters ahead. At the same time, large government tenders for education are expected to keep the market buoyant.”

India desktop and notebook shipments (market share and annual growth)Canalys PC Market Pulse: Q1 2022 Vendor Q1 2022

shipments Q1 2022

market share Q1 2021

shipments Q1 2021

market share Annual

growth HP 1,449 34.1% 1,022 33.9% 41.8% Lenovo 752 17.7% 624 20.7% 20.5% Dell 582 13.7% 533 17.7% 9.1% Acer 421 9.9% 161 5.3% 161.5% Asus 265 6.2% 167 5.5% 58.8% Others 787 18.5% 505 16.8% 55.9% Grand Total 4,256 100.0% 3,012 100.0% 41.3% Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.Source: Canalys PC Analysis (sell-in shipments), May 2022

Vendor performances

HP took pole position with ease in Q1 2022, commanding a 25% share of the total market and growing its PC shipments by an impressive 42% to 1.5 million units. HP continues its dream run in notebook and desktop shipments, accounting for 34% of the total market, up by 42% and outpacing the next highest vendor almost twice over in total shipment terms. HP has historically dominated the commercial PC market (desktops, notebooks, workstations and tablets), averaging a stellar 32% market share over the last four quarters. But a strong comeback of 29% year-on-year growth and a 23% market share in the more competitive consumer segment underlines HP’s strategic pricing and channel strategies for the Indian PC market. Furthermore, its local manufacturing initiatives, combined with a diverse range of customized PC offerings across segment groups, drove HP’s total shipments to an all-time high.

