indie Semiconductor acquires Exalos

Por staff

22/09/2023

indie Semiconductors, an Aliso Viejo, CA-based autotech solutions provider, acquired Exalos, a Zürich, Switzerland-based photonics company, specializing in the design of optical semiconductors.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

With the acquisition, indie will:

expand its ADAS and user experience portfolio with near infrared and visible Superluminescent LED (SLED) as well as Semiconductor Optical Amplifier (SOA) products;

accelerates design-in opportunities with premier tier one and automotive OEMs

The deal is expected to be financially neutral to 2H 2023 and accretive in 2024.

Led by Christian Velez, CEO and Founder, Exalos has developed and launched products for demanding application areas. In particular, its field-proven SLEDs for fiber optic gyroscope and Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers (SOAs), backed by 59 global patents, complement indie’s laser and Silicon Photonics products, creating a performance portfolio targeting autotech applications.

Led by CEO Donald McClymont, indie provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focuses on developing technology for ADAS, user experience and electrification applications. Its mixed-signal SoCs enable edge sensors spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while its embedded system control, management and interfacing solutions transform the in-cabin experience and accelerate automated and electrified vehicles.

The company has design centers and regional support offices across the United States, Canada, Argentina, Scotland, England, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Israel, Japan, South Korea and China.

Source: FinSMEs

See more: Global email marketing market is projected to reach $17.9 billion by 2027!

See more: Cost-saving tips for industrial business owners

See more: Microsoft SQL Server 2022: A leap forward in database management