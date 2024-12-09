Indosat gives Nokia 2-year extension

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison awarded Nokia a two-year extension agreement to expand its 4G and 5G networks across Indonesia and improve operational performance.

The deal covers equipment from the vendor’s AirScale portfolio, including multi-band radio technology and high-capacity baseband products. Nokia will also deliver its FastMile fixed wireless access equipment in some regions, widening broadband coverage.

Vikram Sinha, president director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, noted the new deal “reinforces our commitment to connect more people and make digitalisation accessible to everyone”.

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison ranks second in Indonesia by subscribers with 97.5 million.

Telkomsel leads on 158.4 million.

Nokia won a multi-year, multi-billion extension agreement from Bharti Airtel last month.

