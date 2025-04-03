InfiniLink raises $10M in Funding

03/04/2025

InfiniLink, a Cairo, Egypt-based semiconductor startup specializing in advanced optical data connectivity chips for AI-driven data centers, raised $10M in funding.

The round was led by MediaTek, and Sukna Ventures, with participation from Egypt Ventures and angel investor M Empire Angels.

The company intends to use the funds to expand operations and development efforts.

Led by CEO Ahmed Aboul-Ella, InfiniLink is a semiconductor startup building chips focused on high-speed connectivity. It is developing ultra-high-speed SerDes and Optical Transceiver chiplets using Silicon and Si-Photonics technologies.

