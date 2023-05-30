“Innovation is what distinguishes the leader from the followers”

“Customer experience is quickly eclipsing the products and services organizations provide to become the key driver in building trust and brand loyalty,” said Stew Hale, Vice President – Resellers and International Channels at Talkdesk.

“Organizations are increasingly recognizing this and evolving their contact centers to become a strategic resource for driving better customer experiences. Visual Contact is committed to helping companies make that transformation and create better customer engagements with our solution, which best suits their unique needs and CX goals,” added Hale.

The Talkdesk journey, like all memorable ones, has been shaped by the hands and ideas of our people, connected over the years and across generations in a relentless search for “best practices.”

Our entrepreneurial spirit is rooted in this passion and dedication to making the impossible possible.

We help companies offer a better customer experience. We are having fun shaking up the industry and are building a business that is also a great place to work.

