Interlace raises $10M in Series B1 funding

Por staff

06/12/2024

Interlace, a Singapore-based provider of a global card issuance and digital asset management platform, raised $10M in Series B1 funding.

The round was led by Bitrock Capital, with participation from other investors.

The company intends to use the funds for the continued global expansion into key markets such as Asia-Pacific (APAC), the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Led by CEO and Founder Michael Wu, Interlace is an enterprise-level global card issuance and digital asset management company dedicated to delivering efficient and cost-effective cross-border, cross-currency, and cross-system financial solutions. Serving sectors such as Web3, cross-border e-commerce, B2B trade, and software developers, it operates in strict compliance with global regulations. The company holds the PCI-DSS Level 1 security certification and is licensed in the United States, Hong Kong, and Lithuania.

Source: FinSMEs

