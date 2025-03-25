International experts establish FUTURE-AI guidelines for trustworthy healthcare AI

25/03/2025

The University of Barcelona proudly announces that Prof. Karim Lekadir, ICREA Research Professor at the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science and Director of the BCN-AIM research group, has published a landmark consensus paper introducing the FUTURE-AI framework for trustworthy AI in healthcare. This important work sets a new standard for ensuring Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare is ethical and trustworthy.

A Global Effort to Shape the Future of AI in Medicine

Artificial Intelligence (AI) offers exciting possibilities to improve healthcare, yet trust remains a challenge due to concerns about safety and ethics. To address these issues, a diverse group of 117 experts from 50 countries collaborated over three years to develop the FUTURE-AI framework. Among them are representatives from leading universities and research institutions, including Imperial College London, the University of Oxford, the Technical University of Munich, Stanford University School of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Helmholtz Munich and Macquarie University of Sydney.

From the local perspective, Spain has played an active role in the consensus paper, with the leadership of University of Barcelona, and the contributions from experts from the TIC Salut Social Foundation -which represents the Catalan Ministry of Health and its AI Health Programme-, Centre for Genomic Regulation, and La Fe Health Research Institute and Hospital Universitario y Politécnico La Fe. Recently accepted by BMJ, this consensus paper provides guidelines for the development and deployment of trustworthy AI tools in healthcare. The framework includes best practices and recommendations covering the entire AI lifecycle, from design, development, and validation to regulation, deployment, and monitoring.

Six Key Principles of FUTURE-AI

In short, the FUTURE-AI framework serves as a code of practice for AI in healthcare, built around six fundamental principles:

Fairness: AI tools should work equally well for everyone, no matter their age, gender, or background.

AI tools should work equally well for everyone, no matter their age, gender, or background. Universality : AI tools should be adaptable to different healthcare systems and settings around the world.

: AI tools should be adaptable to different healthcare systems and settings around the world. Traceability : AI tools should be closely monitored to ensure they work as expected and can be fixed if problems arise.

: AI tools should be closely monitored to ensure they work as expected and can be fixed if problems arise. Usability : AI tools should be easy to use and fit well into the daily routines of doctors and healthcare workers.

: AI tools should be easy to use and fit well into the daily routines of doctors and healthcare workers. Robustness : AI tools should be trained with real world variations to be robust against real world variations. To remain accurate, the tools should be evaluated and optimized accordingly.

: AI tools should be trained with real world variations to be robust against real world variations. To remain accurate, the tools should be evaluated and optimized accordingly. Explanability: AI tools should be able to explain their decisions clearly so doctors and patients can understand them.

