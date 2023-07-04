Introducing AirCard: The future of tracking technology

04/07/2023

Rolling Square, a team of innovators based in Switzerland, is proud to announce the launch of their crowdfunding campaign for AirCard, the first card-sized tracker in the world with an integrated digital business card.

Combining sleek design, cutting-edge features, and seamless compatibility with Apple’s Find My network, AirCard revolutionizes the tracking technology landscape.



Worldwide tracking: AirCard supports Apple Find MY tapping into a vast network of devices to facilitate easy retrieval if the wallet goes missing.

AirCard is the 1st card-sized tracker with built-in NFC technology replacing the whole stack of old paper business cards. Siri, where is my wallet?: Equipped with a powerful built-in speaker emitting an impressive 105 decibels, locating the tracker becomes a breeze (in contrast to AirTag's 60 dB).

Water resistance: AirCard is rated IPX6, which means it is protected against water streams from any angle. It resists water splashes and rain, ensuring worry-free usage in wet conditions.

AirCard is Rolling Square’s 13th campaign and the team has put all its expertise to meet the needs of even the most demanding customers.

“AirCard’s design has been meticulously studied, with lots of trials and errors, to achieve the thinnest possible profile in a Bluetooth tracker. It’s made of a thin metallic main body, machined from solid aluminum using CNC technology, with the addition of 3 high-resistance 9H glass shells that ensure great sturdiness despite the reduced thickness and allow a proper transmission of the Bluetooth signal,” said the Rolling Square team.

