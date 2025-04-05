Investors are putting real money behind Larry Fink’s RWA vision

Por staff

05/04/2025

Larry Fink’s annual letter made waves this week with a bold call: the future of investing lies in real-world assets (RWAs). But that future isn’t years away—it’s already happening.



Asset Token Ventures (ATV), a pioneer in RWA tokenization, has secured over $10 million in fund commitments for its MBSToken® products, launched in early March. It’s a strong signal that capital is now flowing into the tokenization of mortgage-backed securities (MBS)—a real-time proof point for the thesis Fink spotlighted.



“We are thrilled by the overwhelming investor response and the confidence placed in our vision for MBSToken,” said Paul Talbert, Co-founder and Managing Director of ATV. “This commitment of over $10 million marks a significant step toward reshaping the future of mortgage-backed securities and bringing unparalleled accessibility to investors.”



The momentum behind RWA tokenization reflects a deeper structural shift in capital markets. By bringing traditionally illiquid, yield-bearing assets like MBS onchain, platforms like ATV are lowering the barrier to entry for qualified investors, enhancing transparency, and unlocking liquidity in segments of the market that have historically been opaque. It’s a fundamental rethink of how fixed-income strategies can operate in a digital-first financial ecosystem.

