Is BMW moving away from esports?

10/01/2023

According to sources that spoke to Esports News UK, BMW has “heavily” reduced its investment in esports sponsorships. As a result, some partnered teams will no longer feature the car company’s logos and branding on their jerseys.

At this time, some BMW logos can be found on jerseys online in team stores. However, the company’s branding is reportedly missing on jerseys displayed in some recent roster announcements.

BMW’s logo can still be found plastered throughout Fnatic’s headquarters. On the other hand, teams like T1 and OG Esports haven’t featured BMW’s logo in quite some time.

BMW has spent the last few years making itself a presence in the esports scene. In 2020 they partnered with Fnatic, G2, Cloud9, T1, and FunPlus Phoenix. The next year, they became a sponsor of OG Esports. However, it now sounds like those deals could be winding down.

