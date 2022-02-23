Is dogecoin still a good investment for 2022?

23/02/2022

Founded in 2013 by Billy and Jackson, Dogecoin is a meme-inspired coin that was created with the sole intention to poke fun at the rapidly increasing alternative coins or altcoins. Even though this cryptocurrency was started as a joke, it soon gathered massive support from crypto enthusiasts, especially after receiving words of favor from the business tycoon Elon Musk on Twitter.

Once it became popular, people started to buy Dogecoin in India to keep up with the trend. But,is hype enough a reason to invest in cryptocurrency? Moreover, is Dogecoin still relevant in 2022 for investors? To help crypto enthusiasts, beginner investors, and those involved in cryptocurrency trading, we’ve curated an epic guide that will help you decide if investing in Dogecoin this calendar year is worth it or not.

Dogecoin has Limited Acceptance

Dogecoin is a blockchain similar to Bitcoin and was built to facilitate peer-to-peer transfers quickly and easily. The only advantage Dogecoin has over Bitcoin is its faster transaction processing speed and low transaction costs. The platform uses a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to validate transactions, which requires miners to solve complex mathematical problems. But besides replicating the use case of Bitcoin, there is nothing extra Dogecoin does. It virtually has zero utility apart from being used as retail transactions or instant DOGE transfers.

One can gauge this cryptocurrency’s status with the fact that out of 213 million companies worldwide, only 1900 accept DOGE as a mode of payment. The only notable organizations accepting Dogecoin as payments are AMC Entertainment Holdings and the National Basketball Association’s Dallas Mavericks. In some of his tweets, Elon Musk declared that people will soon be able to buy Tesla merchandise using DOGE. But it all seems farce or a publicity stunt, as a wider number of business organizations are still hesitating to accept DOGE as a viable means of payment.

Moreover, with no cap imposed on the limit of the number of Dogecoins that can be minted, it would require enormous demand for DOGE to outgrow the supply for the coin’s price to rise with time. As this cryptocurrency is mainly being used as a payment method purely for fun, there aren’t many upsides or real-life uses that can benefit the cryptocurrency in the long run. Even its developer team is slow on releasing updates, meaning the coin has a high chance of getting outdated in years to come.

If you’re a really serious investor with a long-term vision in mind, you would want to review your investment in Dogecoin. With so many altcoins outperforming year after year, you can find various promising cryptocurrencies that align with your investment goals. You can invest in Ethereum, for example, and convert ETH to INR when price trends go in your favor.

Investors Cannot Ride the Hype Cycle for Long

Digital currencies trading high solely based on the hype generated by the public have a slim chance of making it to the end. Seasoned investors take a long-term approach to investing, and so should you. They generally invest in any cryptocurrency, keeping in mind if the investment will be relevant five years down the lane or not. And the best way to find it out is by checking the cryptocurrency use cases.

Most investors who understand market trends made significant profits by trading Dogecoin on a short-term basis. According to crypto experts, it is rare to find investors who would consider buying Dogecoin with the sole aim of owning it for a period of five years or more. If you want to add Dogecoin to your portfolio, make sure you do your research thoroughly and analyze its long-term impact.

As long as this cryptocurrency continues to receive support from DOGE enthusiasts, its price will continue to soar. No one can guarantee if the public hype will remain the way it is at present, so it is all based on speculation. Invest only if you have confidence in this cryptocurrency.

Easily Accessible & Unique Market Positioning

Despite having some negative aspects attached, Dogecoin also has positives worth your attention. Being among the top cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin is supported by all major crypto exchange platforms. In fact, an exchange called eToro reported that major traffic to their exchange was from crypto traders who wanted to buy Dogecoin. While the hype is definitely not the best indicator of a reliable, long-term cryptocurrency, it certainly seems to work for Dogecoin.

This meme-inspired coin was one of the early entrants in the crypto space, and the coin is still reaping its benefits. From using Litecoin’s algorithm to boasting of its inflationary status and unique mining features- Dogecoin has it all. Even though this cryptocurrency doesn’t offer any unique real-life utility, it doesn’t seem to create a dent in Dogecoin’s popularity. Dogecoin has now become a name everyone in the crypto space knows, and it can be good news for Dogecoin investors.

Are You Ready to Make Profitable Crypto Investments?

Now that you’re aware of the crucial facts you should know before investing in Dogecoin, you’ll face fewer challenges in making your final investment decision. Even if you decide to add this meme coin to your portfolio, keep in mind that it is highly volatile and subject to wild price swings. If you invest strategically and keep the long-term vision in mind, you will generally make the right decision. Always conduct your own research, stay away from FOMO-induced buying decisions, and use a reliable exchange platform to facilitate trade – these things will complement your profitable trading journey.