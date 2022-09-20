Is FTX the cash cow of the web3 ecosystem?

Por staff

20/09/2022

The Web3 ecosystem is an extremely challenging industry for young companies and start-ups. The FTX CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, has set out to help several companies struggling with development and growth within the industry. Some of the most challenging aspects of the industry are the ever-changing value of cryptocurrencies. The price volatility only allows crypto companies with deep pockets to survive bear markets without worrying about operational costs.

The FTX crypto exchange founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, is a well-known philanthropist within the crypto space. After making his mark within the crypto industry by building a multi-billion dollar exchange company within five years, he has been a significant member of the Web3 revolution.

As FTX CEO Sam explains, his company has set aside funds to help other projects within the crypto space. Many crypto projects face bankruptcy. Liquidity issues and sometimes legal issues often derail their progress. The FTX exchange CEO is committed to ensuring the success of the crypto industry in general, stating that failures within the industry aren’t necessarily working to anyone’s advantage. The success of crypto projects translates to a better quality of life, a belief he has held over time, seeking to improve people’s lives rather than indulging in a luxurious lifestyle.

Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX’s criteria for bailing out crypto companies

In an interview with CNBC’s Kate Rooney, the CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, mentioned that he is helping several crypto projects on the verge of filing for bankruptcy. He mentions that his company still has reserves of “a couple of dollar billions” to deploy to ailing crypto projects that they deem fit for bailouts.

According to him, failures within the crypto industry do not aid anyone and, in essence, will become extremely difficult for regulations.

On a long-term perceptive, crypto failure instills fear among crypto users and essentially ails the entire Web 3 ecosystem. According to the discussions, the billionaire believes that frequent crypto failures aren’t fair to customers. Making cryptocurrencies reasonably safe for customers and users across the globe arguably does more harm than good in the long-term perspective.

Several good crypto companies exist; however, there are several cases of misinformation and bad public relations. One company could have relationships with several other good companies; however, if discovered that one of the good companies partnered with a lousy company, knowingly or unknowingly, the repercussions often lead to bad public relations for both companies. Despite these links, some of these budding companies are essentially client oriented and require bailouts to save customers from unnecessary losses and preserve the ecosystem.

Why crypto bailouts are necessary to FTX

There are several reasons for bailouts within the crypto space. Essentially crypto projects face challenges from liquidity problems to bankruptcy and sometimes legal cases. Due to uncertain regulations, the industry is still growing, and many organizations will likely find themselves on the wrong side of the law whenever new regulations are enforced.

CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been termed as the crypto lender of last resort. He believes that some crypto projects facing financial constraints should be helped to protect crypto users and help cultivate the Web 3 ecosystem, mentioning that failures within the crypto space are not helpful.