Is the era of digital water really coming?

Por staff

03/01/2023

The term ‘digital water’ has been around for ten years. In some conservative water markets, there are also critical voices about digital water, such as ‘What has really changed in the past ten years?’. Digital water innovation is only possible with technology. The Wave Talk has launched a maintenance-free product with the same performance but 1/100th the price in the 100-year-old turbidimeter market. The key elements that change the world are ‘user convenience’ and ‘price revolution’. The goal of The Wave Talk is to solve the Last Mile Problem in the water industry for anyone, anytime, anywhere.

Collaboration with overseas water-related companies is accelerating based on the unique technology of The Wave Talk. We had meetings with the Cleveland Water Alliance (CWA) in the US and Korea, and signed a testbed program contract this month. We sent 2 test samples to the Metropolitan Water District and will check the excellence of our products through testing. We have completed NDA with True Element and Kinetico, and are signing NDA with Water Foundry.

In 2023, we plan to participate in various water-related conferences to meet more companies and discuss business collaboration. As a representative example, we would like to participate in CES in Las Vegas in January 2023 to meet related companies such as smart water, faucet, water management, and purifier to introduce our product technology. In addition, we plan to sign contracts with more companies and expand our business by participating in WWT London the, UN 2023 Water Conference, and WEFTEC 2023.