Israel Innovation Authority and Peachtree Corners ally to bring top technology startups to Silicon Orchard for mutual benefit

24/05/2023

Peachtree Corners – one of the United States’ first 5G smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure – and the National Technological Innovation Authority in Israel today announced a collaboration that will bring the most promising Israeli technology startups to the heart of “Silicon Orchard.” The program will enable selected companies to prove out solutions in a real-world environment to enhance city safety and IoT-enabled operations, as well as share capabilities, resources and learnings for mutual benefit.

“We’re delighted to partner with Israel Innovation Authority in helping to foster the growth of some of the world’s brightest startups working on smart city, IoT and future mobility tech – while elevating safety and enhancing everyday city operations for the benefit of our residents,” said City of Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson. “This alliance is a culmination of the past few years of work between the technology community in Israel and the city’s Curiosity Lab ecosystem, with multiple startups having proved out exciting new solutions in Peachtree Corners’ unique smart city environment. This is yet another reflection of our international leadership, with many global entities interested in coming to the heart of what is becoming known as Silicon Orchard to develop and scale new technology.”

Applications to the program will be opened in Israel, with Peachtree Corners and the Innovation Authority selecting, screening and approving finalists. Finalists will then join the Curiosity Lab ecosystem where in addition to testing, they will have access to resources to aid in product development, business development, expanding into the U.S. market and more.

“The collaboration between Israel and Peachtree Corners has been growing for the past several years, and we’re excited to formally help bring some of the most advanced new smart city technologies while enabling our startups to expand into North America,” said Dr. Amiram Applebaum, Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority and Chief Innovation Scientist at the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology. “We are proud of Israel’s leadership in smart city and IoT innovation, and it only made sense to partner with a city that’s now globally recognized for its unique environment and global firsts – from the first cellular vehicle-to-everything system implemented in an American city to other smart infrastructure breakthroughs that affect autonomous mobility and more. There’s no better soft launch pad in America to help foster the implementation of innovative technology relevant to smart cities, while positively impacting the daily life for its citizens.”

The region has rapidly grown into a hotspot for international companies launching into the North American market: From Europe, Asia to the Middle East, technology developers and government-led trade entities have engaged with Peachtree Corners over the past several years on multiple levels.

