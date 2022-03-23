Israeli Consul General celebrates Peachtree Corners as companies flock to “Silicon Orchard”

23/03/2022

Peachtree Corners – one of the nation’s first smart city environments powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G – recently hosted a visit by Anat Sultan-Dadon, consul general of Israel to the southeastern United States. The Israeli Consulate, located in Atlanta, has worked closely with the City of Peachtree Corners and its Curiosity Lab to provide a launching pad for Israeli tech and mobility firms to expand into the United States and across North America. Israel was the first international country to focus attention on this leading smart city, closely followed by France, Taiwan, Canada, Mexico and more regions flocking to the technology hotspot.

“I was thoroughly impressed with my visit to Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners. It’s no surprise that some of the brightest Israeli technology developers and startups have been gravitating to Peachtree Corners at the heart of what’s being called ‘Silicon Orchard’ – where opportunities to collaborate with some of the world’s most prominent telecommunications, mobility and overall technology companies are unmatched. The ‘city street of the future’ is a real thing here, where companies are able to prove out emerging solutions with smart infrastructure owned by the local government – giving them an edge in terms of deploying and scaling those solutions in a way that is not possible in closed test environments.” – Anat Sultan-Dadon, consul general of Israel to the southeast

Peachtree Corners and Curiosity Lab have hosted numerous Israel-born technology startups – also helping to create critical new partnerships and opportunities to expand.

“For decades, Technology Park has been home to several international companies responsible for revolutionary technological developments with massive global impact, and we are proud to continue fostering the same pioneering spirit with our Israeli partners. I was honored to host Consul General Sultan-Dadon and Deputy Consul General Alex Gandler to give them a first-hand look at the amazing work being done by all of our international companies. Curiosity Lab was designed to create a collaborative environment capable of helping companies develop technologies quicker and more effectively – and we are very excited to be a part of their journey. The success of our national and international partners highlights why Peachtree Corners is quicky emerging as the premier smart city environment in the United States.” – Brian Johnson, city manager of Peachtree Corners

