Metaverse: It is not just Meta in the metaverse, know the other tech giants shaping the metaverse

08/10/2022

The buzzword of the moment is ‘metaverse’. But who came up with this? This whole concept started with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s push for the creation of the metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg and Meta’s role in the metaverse landscape began in 2014 when the company acquired the virtual reality platform Oculus.

Despite all the ongoing trends in the metaverse, a lot of things still remain uncertain. Meta is the main company developing Metaverse for users and players to be in the vast network of real-time 3D virtual worlds while maintaining identity and payment history.

There is no doubt that Meta company is directly linked with Metaverse, but there are companies as well shaping the Metaverse.

Starting with NVIDIA, it is one of the top companies for Meta to strike a deal with the Metaverse market. It took an initiative to distribute free copies of a program built for developing Metaverse-ready assets known as Omniverse.

Epic Games is at the forefront of big companies developing Metaverse with a significant wave of development and innovation.

Microsoft is a famous company for Meta focused on developing a series of Metaverse applications on top of the Mesh platform. It is also building a new augmented reality chipset for Metaverse with Qualcomm for providing access to new features.

Apple is known as a well-known company for Meta for creating a Head-Mounted System (HMD) virtual meetings app. It will incorporate physical hand and arm movements to be present and interact in virtual meetings.

Decentraland is one of the big companies developing Metaverse as a platform for content producers and enterprises looking for a new artistic medium or any commercial opportunity.

With the way, it’s going it won’t be long before all the biggest tech enterprises join in this Metaverse race.

