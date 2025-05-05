Italian-based Skillvue raises $6.3M to transform how companies discover and develop hidden talent

05/05/2025

While 70% of HR professionals desperately search for talent with the right skills, most organizations are sitting on a goldmine of undiscovered capabilities within their own workforce. Today, Skillvue announces a $6.3 million funding round to transform how companies identify, measure, and develop skills across both candidates and employees. As the job market faces unprecedented disruption—with 59% of workers needing reskilling by 2030—Skillvue’s AI-powered platform is evolving from a recruitment tool into a comprehensive Skills Assessment Agents system that breaks down traditional job structures to reveal the capabilities and potential that truly drive performance.

The seed funding round was led by 360 Capital, with full pro-rata participation from previous lead investors Italian Founders Fund and 14Peaks Capital, alongside co-investment from Orbita Verticale. This brings Skillvue’s total funding to $9.5 million since its founding, following a $2.8 million pre-seed round in 2024 and an initial $375,000 from business angels in 2021.

Skillvue has evolved from a recruitment-focused platform to become the go-to skills partner for organizations looking to effectively and objectively map all kinds of competencies at scale. The platform enables companies to leverage consistent methodology for skills assessment whether they’re hiring new talent or developing existing employees at a fraction of the price and time required to conduct traditional skills assessments. By breaking down traditional job structures into their component skills, Skillvue helps organizations unlock hidden talent that would otherwise remain undiscovered in conventional role-based approaches.

Since its pre-seed round in September 2024, Skillvue has achieved significant growth and development milestones. The company has increased its annual recurring revenue by 8x between 2023 and 2024, and the team will double from 14 to 30 full-time employees by the end of the year across Italy, Germany, and Canada, with significant structural enhancements to support its growing platform capabilities.

Key organizational developments include the creation of a dedicated Psychometric Team led by top AI researcher Dr. Tony Lee to validate and evolve the AI-based skills assessment model, and the establishment of a specialized Customer Success team with dedicated People Scientists who work directly with clients to optimize their skills assessment strategies. The company has also expanded its Development Team with dedicated resources for cybersecurity and full-stack engineering, while strategically separating its AI Department from the Development Department to accelerate both research and implementation efforts in parallel.

“We’re harnessing the power of AI to put skills at the heart of workforce performance, transforming how companies identify, hire and grow talent. Our technology drives faster, more informed recruitment, smarter talent management and real scalability across HR processes. With this funding, we’re hitting the accelerator to keep building our Skill Assessment Agents, able to ensure that everyone’s capabilities are visible, valued, and fully unlocked while simultaneously granting a smooth assessment experience both for HR and for final users.”, said Nicolò Mazzocchi, CEO and co-founder of Skillvue.

The AI Agents that power Skillvue’s platform are continuously evolving, not only to improve assessment accuracy but also to enhance the user experience during the assessment process. The company is making significant advancements in its technology, with a focus on evaluating skills with high precision and providing a seamless, engaging interaction for candidates and employees.

Skillvue’s growth comes at a critical time in the evolution of workforce management. According to SHRM, 70% of HR professionals list finding workers with the right skills as a top priority for 2025, with 35% planning to use pre-employment tests or assessments to identify qualified candidates, and 28% planning to relax education and degree requirements. However, research by Politecnico di Milano found that in 2024, only 35% of Italian companies were able to identify and unlock “hidden talent” within their organizations.

“We are standing at a pivotal moment for the future of work, where skills — not titles — will define success. Skillvue is not just riding this wave; they are shaping it, by combining cutting-edge AI with a deep understanding of skills-based dynamics. Skillvue is setting a new benchmark for how companies recognize, value, and develop skills as the true drivers of growth and success — a vision already embraced by leading players across industries. We are thrilled to support Nicolò, Simone, and the entire Skillvue team in their ambitious journey to scale and redefine how human potential is truly valued.” said Lucrezia Lucotti, Partner at 360 Capital.

Lorenzo Franzi, Partner at IFF, & Edoardo Ermotti, Founder & General Partner at 14Peaks Capital said in a joint statement: “After co-leading the pre-seed round, we are thrilled to partner with Nicolò, Simone and the entire team in this crucial phase of growth. In this first year with Skillvue, our priority alongside the founders was to strengthen the company’s foundations in preparation for scaling up, through targeted hiring across various departments and a well-defined strategic plan. We are very pleased with the work done by Nicolò, Simone and the entire team, and we believe that the addition of 360 Capital, with its experience and connections outside of Italy that are strategic for Skillvue, will further strengthen the go-to-market plan. Skillvue’s vision fits perfectly at the intersection of two central developments for those who study and build the future of work: the application of AI to HR processes and the transition to skills-based organisational models. We are convinced that these are not just trends, but structural transformations that will redefine the way companies hire, develop and value human capital for decades to come.”

The investment will accelerate Skillvue’s development of Skills Assessment Agents to support HR professionals in their daily routines, moving beyond basic task automation to facilitate each step of the assessments and to provide higher-quality output. This aligns with current market trends, as approximately half of Italian HR leaders plan to increase their use of AI in 2025, with 80% aiming to streamline processes, reduce costs, and automate repetitive tasks.

Skillvue has established itself as a market leader in retail, large-scale retail, banking, and insurance sectors, serving clients such as Unipol, Douglas, Carrefour, Unicredit, Randstad. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its international footprint and further enhance its platform capabilities to address the accelerating demand for skills-based approaches to talent management.

