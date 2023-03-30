ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin receives IEEE President’s Award

The world’s largest technical professional organization, IEEE, presented ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin with the 2023 IEEE President’s Award in a ceremony today at ITU headquarters in Geneva.

The IEEE President’s Award commends Bogdan-Martin for her “distinguished leadership and contributions to the public.”

“I’m deeply humbled by this recognition,” said Bogdan-Martin. “Our two institutions stand for the same thing, which is trying to bring the benefits of technology and derive those benefits for all of humanity. I look forward to closely collaborating, cooperating, and strengthening the partnership between our institutions.”

IEEE is dedicated to advancing technology for humanity. Through the IEEE Awards Program, the organization recognizes major contributions in relevant fields for the benefit of society.

Past winners of the IEEE President’s Award include Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (2000), former Intel CEO Andrew Grove (2000), and NASA researcher Katherine Johnson (2019).

“On behalf of the IEEE Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to recognize Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin as the recipient of the 2023 IEEE President’s Award for her distinguished leadership at the International Telecommunication Union, the ITU policymaking body, and her notable contribution to the global public,” said IEEE President and CEO Dr. Saifur Rahman. “It is my honor to recognize you as a transformational leader and an IEEE member for the commitment you made to bridge the digital divide globally.”

Bogdan-Martin was elected Secretary-General of ITU in September 2022 and took office on 1 January 2023, becoming the first woman to head the 157-year-old organization.

With over two decades of leadership experience in global telecommunications policy, Bogdan-Martin has emphasized the need for digital transformation to achieve economic prosperity, gender equality, and socio-economic inclusion, as well as to build circular economies, reduce climate impact, and save lives. Prior to becoming ITU Secretary-General, Bogdan-Martin served as Director of ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau from 2018 through 2022.

ITU, the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies, works around the globe to strengthen collaborative action on universal connectivity and sustainable digital transformation.

The 2023 IEEE President’s Award will be presented publicly at the IEEE Vision, Innovation, and Challenges Summit & Honors Ceremony on 5 May in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. IEEE’s premier event highlights the innovation and creativity of engineering, science, and technology through provocative, educational, and inspiring talks with a vision for the future.