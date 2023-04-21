J.P. Morgan growth equity partners closes inaugural growth fund, at over $1 billion

Por staff

J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners, the technology focused late-stage venture and growth equity investment arm within J.P Morgan Private Capital, closed its inaugural Growth Equity Fund, at over $1 Billion.

The capital was raised from a broad set of institutions, family offices and individual investors across the Americas, Europe and Asia as well as J.P. Morgan.

Growth Equity Partners leverages J.P. Morgan’s global franchise to invest in companies ranging from Series B to pre-IPO stage across software, fintech, real estate and consumer technology sectors.

Led by Christopher Dawe, Managing Partner, the fund has more than 80% of its capital commitments available to deploy in new investment opportunities and to help existing portfolio companies scale.

Since launching the Fund, GEP has invested in Plaid, Airtable, Codat and Thoropass (previously Laika).

J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners is the technology focused late-stage venture and growth equity investment arm within J.P Morgan Private Capital who provides customized financing solutions for private companies across the capital structure and is comprised of a growth equity arm and a private debt business. J.P. Morgan Private Capital is part of J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives, the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Source: FinSMEs