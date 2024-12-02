Jaguar stock searches skyrocket 3,900% above Tesla following rebrand

02/12/2024

– Worldwide searches for ‘Jaguar stock’ explode over 3,900%, a 40 times increase compared to average levels in the last five years, reaching an all-time high in the wake of its viral rebrand.

– Interest in Jaguar has soared by 145%, over double compared to average levels over the last five years. Its rebrand shows more online interest than Twitter’s move to X in 2023, previously the most Googled.

– Google data suggests relative worldwide interest in Jaguar eclipsed Tesla for the first time and became the UK’s most-Googled car brand.

Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for ‘Jaguar stock’ exploded over 3,900% worldwide on November 22, three days after Jaguar shared its viral rebrand advert on social media.

The research by cryptocurrency exchange ChicksX reveals that online interest in ‘Jaguar stock,’ Googled around 4,700 times a month, soared 40 times compared to average levels over the last five years.

This comes as the British carmaker’s rebrand went viral on social media and was shared by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who commented on the lack of vehicles in its advert, asking “Do you sell cars?” At the same time, search interest for ‘Jaguar,’ Googled 1.7 million times on average monthly, lifted 145% worldwide, more than double compared to the last five years’ average.

Google Trends data suggests the news could have brought interest in the British carmaker’s stock to all-time highs, eclipsing Tesla for the first time on November 22.

Jaguar temporarily became the UK’s most-Googled car brand ahead of Ford, BMW, Mercedes, and Audi, the most Googled car brands in 2024 according to YouGov.

Worldwide searches for ‘rebrand’ skyrocketed worldwide to an all-time high in the same week as the controversy surrounding Jaguar, suggesting it is the most-Googled brand revamp since Twitter became X in July 2023, previously the largest spike for the term.

Al Alof, CEO of ChicksX commented on the findings,

“Jaguar’s bold rebrand is one of the most contentious yet, sparking social media discussion among car enthusiasts and marketers. Whether you agree with Jaguar’s move or not, Google data clearly shows the campaign has created a strong reaction online, even more than Twitter’s rebrand last year when Elon Musk took over. Jaguar may intend to play on this controversy and double down on what some users are referring to as a ‘woke’ rebrand. It’s dramatically raised its profile with this campaign, which is likely the intention, but only time will tell whether that will work in the long run.“

