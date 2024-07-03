Jamaica to assume chair of Caribbean Financial Action Task Force

03/07/2024

Jamaica will assume the Chair of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) in December at which time it will host the CFATF’s 59th Plenary.

This was noted last Friday by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke, as he addressed the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Plenary in Singapore, where Jamaica was formally removed from the so-called ‘grey list’ of countries that are not fully compliant with their Anti-Money Laundering/Counter the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT framework.

CFATF is the regional arm of the FATF.

FATF’s recommendations constitute the international standards by which the preventative measures taken by each country to combat the risks posed by criminals who launder the proceeds of crime and finance terrorism, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction are assessed.

Jamaica was placed on the grey list in February 2020, following which the Government agreed to a 13-point action plan with FATF to address the country’s AML/CFT deficiencies

In its statement on the conclusion of the Plenary in Singapore, FATF welcomed “Jamaica’s significant progress in improving its AML/CFT regime”.

