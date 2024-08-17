Jamaican firm buys 45% of TSL for US$6.07M

17/08/2024

Jamaica’s Musson Group is reported to have paid the shareholders of Trinidad Systems, one of the country’s largest information, communication and technology (ICT) companies, US$6.07 million to acquire 45 per cent of the local firm.

The disclosure came in the second quarter financials of Productive Business Solutions (PBS), which is a subsidiary of Facey Group, owned by Musson (Jamaica) Ltd. In its quarterly report, PBS said it acquired a 45 per cent “beneficial interest” in TSL, which was described as “a prominent provider of electronic payment solutions and the exclusive distributor of Xerox in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Musson Investment Ltd is listed as the owner of 906,875 ordinary TSL shares in a June 3, 2024 Company Registry filing.

TSL chief executive Stuart Franco told Guardian Media yesterday that no new shares were issued to Musson and the T&T’s company’s existing shareholders sold shares to the Jamaican firm.

Asked what the acquisition of the 45 per cent stake by Musson means for TSL, Franco said, “It is a great opportunity for us to collaborate with an entity that has a much wider reach than we do. They are in multiple countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, whereas we are in Trinidad. Via this partnership we formed, this allows us to expand our solution offerings and offer our expertise throughout the territories.”

Franco is the current president of the American Chamber of T&T (Amcham T&T).

Musson and PBS are both majority owned by Jamaican business executive, Paul B Scott, who has been instrumental in the acquisition of several T&T companies in the last five years.

Scott is the largest shareholder and chairman of Seprod, one of biggest manufacturing and distribution companies in the region. Seprod acquired a majoriy stake in AS Bryden in 2022. Connected persons to Scott now own 1.05 billion AS Bryden shares, according to the T&T company’s 2023 annual report.

In September 2020, Musson (Jamaica) Ltd acquired two companies, Massy Technologies (Trinidad) Ltd and Massy Technologies (Guyana) Ltd, from the Massy Group for an estimated US$40 million.

In September 2019, a company called General Accident Insurance Company Jamaica (Genac) acquired a 55 per cent stake in T&T general insurer, Motor One, from Kallco Construction. The remaining 45 per cent was owned by Micon Marketing, which was acquired by AS Bryden in an all-share transaction in 2022. Genac is an 80 per cent-owned subsidiary of the Musson Group, according to an October 2022 Jamaica Observer article.

Source: Guardian.co.tt

